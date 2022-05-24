There’s no evidence Tucker Carlson’s Twitter was hacked to include gender pronoun

Twitter users are questioning whether Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Twitter account was compromised after pronouns and a Ukrainian flag appeared in his bio.

Numerous screenshots of Carlson’s profile, which also includes the phrase “Fully vaccinated,” began circulating across Twitter this week alongside speculation over the cause.

The popular YouTuber known as shoe0nhead was among the dozens of users to highlight Carlson’s account.

Many users argued that Carlson had possibly been hacked, noting the stark difference between his bio and his anti-vaccine and pro-Russian views.

“Apparently someone hacked @TuckerCarlson’s account. SAD!” one user tweeted.

Others were vocal in their support for whoever made the change, suggesting that the action was taken without Carlson’s knowledge.

“Whoever edited Tucker Carlson’s bio is the person of the day,” another wrote.

Whoever edited Tucker Carlson's bio is the person of the day. pic.twitter.com/Zt6Y29WJ1C — Frank the Socialist (@Leftist412) May 24, 2022

Yet the scenarios being laid out online appear unlikely. Analysis of the Internet Archive by the Daily Dot shows that Carlson’s bio was changed on or around May 12, making a hack seem entirely unlikely, as Carlson has tweeted from his account since then.

Although some Twitter users correctly noted that the change wasn’t new, such tweets drew far less attention than those suggesting that a hacker had been involved.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fox News to inquire about Carlson’s profile but did not receive a reply by press time.

Given that Carlson’s bio has included “They/Theirs” pronouns for nearly two weeks, the move was likely made in a mocking manner by the conservative host.