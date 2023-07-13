Is Space Force being relocated to the home of trans-dimensional portals?

Republicans are on a massive push to move federal agencies to Huntsville, Alabama as they try to force the Federal Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Space Command to relocate to the southern city.

But could the move accidentally transport two government agencies to another dimension?

Redstone Arsenal, which currently hosts tenants from the U.S. Army, NASA, and the FBI, was established during the Second World War to manufacture military chemicals. The base was also prominently used as part of space shuttle launches in the 1960s.

The proposed move of the FBI to the base comes amid Republican concerns about the bureau’s political leanings, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The proposal, which Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is using to hold up the bureau’s funding, came after controversy surrounding the FBI’s failure to publish details surrounding an investigation of Hunter Biden earlier this year.

“Want to drain the Swamp? Start by moving the FBI out of Washington, D.C.,“ Jordan tweeted.

Republicans earlier this month also lobbied for a relocation of the U.S. Space Command to the same Alabama base.

The move to Alabama was originally proposed by President Donald Trump in 2021 but is now under review by senior military officials. Trump once boasted about his role in the base relocation while speaking on on a local Alabama radio show.

“They said they were looking for a home and I singlehandedly said let’s go to Alabama,” Trump said on Rick & Bubba.

As with the proposed FBI move, Republicans hope to leverage funding through the House Appropriations Committee to ensure that the Space Command moves to the historically red state.

“AL is committed to seeing USSPACECOM HQ move to Redstone Arsenal,” tweeted Rep. Dale Strong (R-Ala.) on June 13.

The move, already controversial because of accusations that it has been politicized, might put two major agencies at the home of a trans-dimensional testing facility, if you believe a prominent UFOologist.

According to a YouTube interview with UFO expert and founder of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence Dr. Steven Greer, experiments at specialized labs at Redstone Arsenal have observed potential extraterrestrial activity leading to alleged irregularities in time.

“There’s a guy down in the Redstone Arsenal that had one of these systems and it would actually snap time,” he said in the video.

A whistleblower on extraterrestrial activity at that base was also intimidated by a former CIA director for sharing information about the incident, Greer said in testimony before Congress, a recording of which was recently shared on TikTok.

“We have a scientist at the Redstone Arsenal under who works under contract for IT&T [a aerospace energy company], who have developed these transdimensional systems,” he said in the video. “He was under contract with my project to bring these energy devices out, and he was then threatened by a former CIA director.”

Transdimensional portals are an unproven conceptual technology that would allow communication or transport between different dimensions.

Members of the public also expressed concern about potential extraterrestrial activity at the Redstone Arsenal base on Reddit. One redditor reported seeing orange orbs floating above the military base three days ago.

“I remember witnessing 4 glowing orange orbs doing this weird feathery flow into a square formation and then back together as one, back and forth, as it slowly traversed south over the airspace of Redstone Arsenal,” they said.

On the r/UFOs subreddit, one redditor questioned whether UFO activities could be related to the crash of a Blackhawk military helicopter that killed two National Guardsmen near the base in February.

However, other members of the subreddit were more skeptical about the incident’s relation to any extraterrestrial activity. One user, Dinoborb, said “I feel (it) is a stretch to associate this tragedy with ufos.”

While not mentioning UFOs or trans-dimensional portals, Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) said had no reservations about the Space Force move.

“I am relieved that General [James] Dickinson, the Space Command commander, last week assured the Alabama delegation that he has no national security concerns about moving the headquarters,” he said, in his statement to Congress.

Although congressmen are pushing for the move, the FBI is unlikely to be leaving its current headquarters in D.C. The Space Force relocation has more potential.

But the FBI, which has historically investigated UFOs, might have an easier time with it if they get sent to the home of trans-dimensional travel.