Right-wing radio host and longtime Trump ally says MAGA is turning on him—and lists 7 reasons why

Conservative radio host Michael Savage delivered a critique of President Donald Trump on X this week. In it, he outlined seven key reasons why he believes Trump has “alienated” some of his most loyal voters. In a post shared on X Tuesday afternoon, Savage accused Trump of abandoning core principles that helped build his MAGA base in 2016.

Although Trump continues to lead in most Republican polls, Savage warned that a growing number of disillusioned supporters may sit out the 2026 midterms, or even the next presidential race. Additionally, he emphasized that these voters aren’t likely to switch to Democrats, but they may disengage entirely.

Michael Savage’s seven allegations against Trump

Savage’s scathing post laid out a list of alleged missteps that, in his view, have shaken Trump’s bond with his base. First, he faulted Trump for “escalating” the war between Ukraine and Russia instead of pushing for de-escalation.

Secondly, he said Trump promoted what he called a “bloated pork barrel spending bill” while also publicly attacking billionaire Elon Musk.

In addition, he accused Trump of “hiding the Epstein list,” a suggestion that many MAGA Republicans have been accusing him of since the Republican government began claiming there was no list in the past month. He and others in the party suggest that the president has failed to deliver transparency on one of the most controversial scandals of the past decade.

Savage’s fourth point involved Trump’s firing of the head of Labor Statistics. This is someone who, according to Savage, “refused to back down” and manipulated the data to be more favorable toward Trump.

Next, he criticized Trump’s unwavering support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war in Gaza. Although some conservatives support Israel strongly, others, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have grown wary of what they view as blank-check foreign policy. More MAGA-aligned Republicans are speaking out and calling what is happening in Gaza a genocide.

The sixth complaint targeted Trump’s acceptance of a Qatari plane, which he said would cost $1 billion to retrofit. Finally, Savage ridiculed the idea of Trump building a “gilded ballroom” in the White House.

Echoes of criticism from other MAGA voices

Savage isn’t alone. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson also questioned Trump’s actions in an interview with former White House correspondent Saagar Enjeti. Carlson was particularly unimpressed with Trump’s response to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. He blasted Trump for not pursuing the names behind Epstein’s abuse network, saying the DOJ’s inaction was “one of the craziest things” he’s ever seen.

He added, “And I just think it’s very dangerous to play around with this stuff. Like, very dangerous. I don’t want a revolution, but if you wanted a revolution, this is how you would act.”

