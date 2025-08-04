“The HOTTEST ad out there”: President Trump fawns over Sydney Sweeney after learning she’s a registered Republican

President Donald Trump is the latest conservative to praise Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney after learning that she is a registered Republican. While speaking to reporters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Trump reacted to news regarding the 27-year-old actress’s political affiliation. His response was immediate.

“She’s a registered Republican? Now I love her ad,” he told reporters.

Trump referred to the recent American Eagle ad campaign featuring Sweeney that has stirred up both praise and outrage online. After learning of her political affiliation, the president added, “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that.”

Donald Trump reacts to reports that Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican. pic.twitter.com/nvTQlGnwcs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2025

Voter registration records reviewed by The Guardian confirmed that Sweeney registered as a Republican in Florida in June 2024. That detail was enough to turn the tide of conservative opinion in her favor.

President Trump also posted about Sweeney’s ad on his platform Truth Social Monday morning, writing, “Sidney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there.”

“It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ’em Sidney.’”

He also took the time to call out car company Jaguar for a “seriously WOKE advertisement,” which he called “A DISASTER,” as well as once again targeting Taylor Swift, writing, “just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her.”

brain leaking out his ears pic.twitter.com/g5Z1rF9wEU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 4, 2025

The controversial Sydney Sweeney great jeans/genes ad campaign

The American Eagle ad, which features Sweeney in denim and deadpan delivery, sparked controversy for its wordplay on “jeans” and “genes.” In the ad spot, the actress explains that genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color.” The ad campaign video ends with her saying, “My jeans are blue.”

Although the line was meant to be clever, some viewers found the imagery and messaging troubling, especially when paired with a blonde-haired, blue-eyed spokesperson. Critics online accused the ad of promoting racial purity themes. The backlash was swift, but it didn’t come from all sides.

While many on the left slammed the campaign, conservatives quickly rallied around Sweeney. Texas Senator Ted Cruz posted a still from the ad and sarcastically claimed that “the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women.” Many accused Cruz of being “thirsty” for highlighting the image.

2 thoughts:



1. Thirsty Ted will defend Sydney Sweeney but won’t defend his own wife against Trump’s smears. I’m sure that will poll well at home!



2. Attacking the Sydney Sweeney ad is dumb. https://t.co/pS8DvQJtxi — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 29, 2025

At the same time, Vice President JD Vance jumped into the fray during a recent podcast. He called Sweeney an “all-American beautiful girl” and mocked Democrats for allegedly equating attraction to her with far-right ideology. “They have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing,” Vance said, adding that it shows how disconnected the left has become.

American Eagle defended the campaign, releasing a short statement on its Instagram account. The message read, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.”

The brand doubled down, emphasizing inclusivity by saying, “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”



