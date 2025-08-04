Trump lashes out at “low IQ,” “sleazebag” Charlamagne tha God over Epstein comments on Fox News

President Donald Trump recently took to his Truth Social platform to lash out at radio personality Charlamagne tha God following an interview on Fox News. Charlamagne appeared on My View with Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, on Sunday. In it, he gave his take on Trump’s performance six months into his term. His comments didn’t sit well with the president, who quickly responded with a fiery post.

Charlamagne criticizes Trump on Fox News

During the interview, Charlamagne didn’t hold back when it came to assessing Trump’s presidency. He admitted, “I am one of those people who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. I think he is a threat to democracy. He led an attempted coup of this country.”

He also criticized the administration for its handling of issues that affected average Americans, particularly pointing to economic disparities. “I wouldn’t give it a good rating,” Charlamagne stated, adding, “simply because the least of us are still being impacted the worst.”

He pointed out that the tax bill, which was touted as a significant accomplishment, largely benefited those in higher tax brackets while leaving many struggling.

The radio personality explained that he believes “traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back” following the MAGA rift over the administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

“I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to. I think that this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do,” Charlamagne said. “I think that they know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up. The base, the MAGA base, isn’t letting this issue go.”

“And for the first time they know they can, you know, probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base. I think they’re going to do that,” he added.

Charlamagne also criticized Trump’s failure to deliver the “immediate change” he promised during his campaign. “Right now, people are hurting!” he said. Charlamagne also noted that the American people weren’t seeing the relief on prices that had been promised. When pressed by Lara Trump about specific issues, such as Iran and border security, Charlamagne responded cautiously.

He agreed in brief responses that closing the border and preventing Iran from building nuclear weapons were positive steps. However, he insisted that the deportation of people seeking legal citizenship was unjust, emphasizing his frustration with both political parties.

The conversation also veered into the 2024 election, where Charlamagne shared his belief that former Vice President Kamala Harris was still the strongest contender for the Democrats. He acknowledged that Trump had, in some ways, fulfilled many of the negative predictions made about him during the campaign.

Trump takes to Truth Social to slam Charlamagne

Trump wasted no time firing back at Charlamagne after the Fox News interview aired. In a post on Truth Social, the president lashed out at the radio host. Trump called him a “Low IQ individual” who was out of touch with reality. He also took issue with Charlamagne’s use of the word “God” in his nickname, questioning why the radio host was allowed to use such a term.

The president listed his alleged accomplishments, claiming that Charlamagne was unaware of his achievements, such as ending multiple wars and improving the economy. He also took aim at former President Joe Biden, labeling him the worst president in history.

Trump concluded his rant with a jab at Charlamagne for potentially voting for Biden or Harris, declaring that the country was now in a much stronger position than when Biden took office.

While Charlamagne expressed concerns about Trump’s second term, the president seemed more focused on attacking his critics.

As one person on X noted, amusingly, Trump didn’t complete his run-on-sentence thought at the beginning of his post, with no news about where Lara Trump “put” Charlamagne tha God.

