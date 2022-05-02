amazon box with a frown logo

Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock (Licensed) Remix by Max Fleishman

Amazon workers vote against unionization in New York

After a successful first vote in Staten Island, a second Amazon facility shot down a potential union.

David Covucci 

David Covucci

Tech

Posted on May 2, 2022

A second union drive at an Amazon warehouse in New York City failed today, just a month after a Staten Island warehouse became the first Amazon shop to ever unionize.

The sorting center, known as LDJ5, voted 618-380 against organizing with Amazon Labor Union (ALU), after collecting ballots over the past week.

The union’s defeat contrasts with the successful campaign to unionize the JFK8 warehouse, a fulfillment center, which went toe-to-toe with the e-commerce giant during the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to approve a union. ALU ran the successful union drive at JFK8, working for two years to build support.

While workers at major companies such as Starbucks and Amazon are pushing for unions to improve wages and benefits, the movement has nonetheless faced setbacks despite the publicity and support from many.

In Bessemer, Alabama, another union vote was shot down around the same time the JFK8 warehouse pulled off its successful union drive. It was the second time the Bessemer facilities’ employees voted against a union. However, that vote is still being contested.

Amazon has poured a massive amount of resources into fighting unions, trying to stem the tide of collective worker power and a push for labor rights that swelled in the wake of the pandemic.

Read more of the Daily Dot’s tech and politics coverage

Libs of TikTok—the influential, mystery Twitter account hailed by mainstream conservatives—attended Jan. 6 Capitol protest
How police persecute the LGBTQ community—and how big tech can help its most vulnerable users
Anti-vaxxers will host a simulated ‘grand jury trial’ of Dr. Fauci for 5 days. For $10,000, you can be a ‘VIP juror’
‘That is not an official CIA account’: Trump’s social media platform is filled with fake government profiles
Truth Social employees praise murderous dictator in beta testing for Trump’s new app
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: May 2, 2022, 2:36 pm CDT

David Covucci

David Covucci is the senior politics and technology editor at the Daily Dot, covering the nexus between Washington and Silicon Valley. His work has appeared in Vice, the Huffington Post, Jezebel, Gothamist, and other publications. He is particularly interested in hearing any tips you have. Reach out at [email protected]

David Covucci