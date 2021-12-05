Conservatives outraged after Rittenhouse Rye tells people to stop associating its whiskey with Kyle Rittenhouse

Heaven Hill Brands, the company behind liquors such as Evan Williams Bourbon and Burnett’s Vodka, issued a statement on Nov. 21 after learning individuals were buying its Rittenhouse Rye to toast the not guilty verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse.
The company reiterated there was no link between the liquor’s name and the Rittenhouse verdict and said the case was “no cause for celebration.”
Conservative outlets hit back at the brand as the controversy began to grow online. Breitbart claimed the brand “went full woke” and Daily Wire called it an “odd marketing move.”
Twitter users have attacked Heaven Hill Brands saying the company gave in to “the demands of the mobs” and they’ll be boycotting the company’s products.
Still, some praised the brand for condemning the verdict.
In its statement, Heaven Hill Brands clarified Rittenhouse Rye is named after Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia.
The Daily Dot reached out to Heaven Hill Brands for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
Read more about viral politics
|Viral video shows Trump-flag wearing woman smack someone’s phone, get immediately arrested
|‘I’m a socialist’: TikToker trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene while she waits in an airport
|Twitter users roast inflation report that says ‘average Americans’ are buying $90 wine
|‘Treating local politics as a joke’: Influencer receives backlash for claiming she’s running for local office in viral TikTok
|Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.