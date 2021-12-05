Conservatives outraged after Rittenhouse Rye tells people to stop associating its whiskey with Kyle Rittenhouse

Heaven Hill Brands, the company behind liquors such as Evan Williams Bourbon and Burnett’s Vodka, issued a statement on Nov. 21 after learning individuals were buying its Rittenhouse Rye to toast the not guilty verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse.

In a depressingly predictable development following Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal last month, sickos began buying up a bunch of @RittenhouseRye (which is not related) to celebrate: https://t.co/dkeXOefBbQ pic.twitter.com/jCGnqEpS6t — Dave Infante (@dinfontay) December 4, 2021

The company reiterated there was no link between the liquor’s name and the Rittenhouse verdict and said the case was “no cause for celebration.”

Conservative outlets hit back at the brand as the controversy began to grow online. Breitbart claimed the brand “went full woke” and Daily Wire called it an “odd marketing move.”

Twitter users have attacked Heaven Hill Brands saying the company gave in to “the demands of the mobs” and they’ll be boycotting the company’s products.

The triumph of justice over the demands of the mob will always be worth celebrating.



But, you're right, we don't need to celebrate with your product.



Carry on. — Chris 🇺🇸 (@RealChrisCotts) November 24, 2021

Thank you, I won't buy Rittenhouse to celebrate….and come to think of it, I just won't buy it anymore since you want to play politics. — Roman Roy (@RomanRoyLive) November 23, 2021

I didn’t boycott you during the strike, but your “woke” political stance has cured that. Hopefully everyone sees you for what your employees obviously have. Never again will I buy your brand. — Rodney (@rmcneese1123) November 23, 2021

Still, some praised the brand for condemning the verdict.

Thank you. This post is insightful, intelligent, and respectful. I love your brand even more now. — Jason Cole (@JasonCo10517736) November 21, 2021

In its statement, Heaven Hill Brands clarified Rittenhouse Rye is named after Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia.

The Daily Dot reached out to Heaven Hill Brands for comment but did not immediately receive a response.