RFK Jr. allowed anyone to add events to his campaign site—trolls flooded it with COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The 2024 presidential campaign website for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) was bombarded by trolls after it began allowing anyone to create public events in support of the candidate.

The events page, which lists both official and grassroots gatherings for Kennedy, went viral this week after being highlighted by a popular meme account on X.

“RFK JR making anyone able to make events on his website with no approval process was probably a bad idea,” the user @OrganizerMemes wrote alongside a screenshot of an event titled “Dramatic reading of RKF Jr’s sex diary.”

RFK JR making anyone able to make events on his website with no approval process was probably a bad idea pic.twitter.com/4qayinrAKP — organizermemes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) March 28, 2024

From there, more and more faux events began to appear on the site. One listing highlighted by @OrganizerMemes, titled “Pornography Analysis Gathering to Benefit RFK Jr.,” called on attendees to “gather in the lobby of Trump Tower to watch and analyze pornographic films.”

“Attendee deemed to be the ‘porn champion’ will have the opportunity to meet a performer of his or her choice,” the description states.

Another entry even claimed that Kennedy was preparing to suspended his campaign.

“Robert Kennedy Jr. Suspends Campaign,” said another fake event, set for 9am on March 30 in Philadelphia.

Countless other listings included an event to “Get VAXXED with RFK Jr!” at a Walgreens drug store in Los Angeles, a reference to the candidate’s anti-vaccine beliefs. Another gathering promised to let supporters “Meet Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Ugandan Child Slaves.”

Events to see Kennedy endorse President Joe Biden and admit that he’s a “silly goofy guy” also went viral.

But the fun didn’t last long. The fabricated listings were soon deleted. And users who had posted them, such as @OrganizerMemes, were suddenly banned from the website.

“It seems I have been censored,” the user wrote.

It seems I have been censored pic.twitter.com/G5npC7ATzB — organizermemes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) March 28, 2024

The Daily Dot reached out to Kennedy’s campaign to inquire about the removed listings but did not receive a reply.

The fiasco comes just days after the independent candidate announced his running mate, attorney Nicole Shanahan.

While Kennedy’s polling numbers place him nowhere near the top, GOP front-runner former President Donald Trump, took aim at the third-party upstart recently.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.