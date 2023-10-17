‘No evidence’ pro-Palestinian hackers stole Iron Dome data IBM says, despite claims online

A pro-Palestinian hacking group known as Team One Piece claims to have breached IBM Israel and obtained sensitive company data.

In a post on Telegram, the group alleged that it had gained access to a wide array of information including “numbers, emails, addresses, credit cards, and ID cards.”

The group further claimed that it was able to pilfer “5,000 thousand ciphers”—algorithms for encryption or decryption—”for the Iron Dome system” used by Israel to intercept missiles and rockets.

#Israel 🇮🇱 – Team One Piece allegedly hacked IBM Israel



The group claims to have all the company's data, including numbers, emails, addresses, credit cards and ID cards.#DarkWeb pic.twitter.com/vLUCNEtoII — Daily Dark Web (@DailyDarkWeb) October 16, 2023

Team One Piece added eight screenshots of the purported data, which primarily included lists of hardware used by IBM. No samples of the alleged personal data was provided by the hackers.

The Daily Dot reached out to IBM Security PR Leader Michael Rowinski and was told that the company had seen no evidence of such an intrusion.

“IBM is aware of this claim and has found no evidence to support it,” Rowinski said.

The Daily Dot followed up by asking whether the screenshots were in any way sensitive or showed already public data but did not receive a reply.

The supposed leak from One Piece Team comes amid a wave of hacktivism spurred on by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Despite some sensational claims, the majority of hacking so far has involved DDoS attacks and website defacements.

Other groups have claimed to have hacked data linked to the Iron Dome but, like One Piece Team, have failed to provide any substantial evidence.

After the hacking group AnonGhost said that it had compromised the defense system’s communications, conspiracy theorist and ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne amplified the claim across social media. The evidence provided by the hackers and Byrne proved no such hack.