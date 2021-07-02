Marjorie Taylor Greene with Facebook warning about being exposed to harmful extremist content

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene/Facebook @mtgreenee/Twitter

‘Facebook is warning you against you’: Marjorie Taylor Greene says Facebook told her she was exposed to extremist content

Lauren Boebert also posted about getting a message from Facebook.

Claire Goforth 

Claire Goforth

Tech

Published Jul 2, 2021   Updated Jul 2, 2021, 11:00 am CDT

When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) logged into Facebook recently, she said was greeted with a warning: “Marjorie, you may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently,” the warning began, “Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment. You can take action now to protect yourself and others.”

Featured Video Hide

True to form, the freshman congresswoman used the incident as an opportunity to criticize Democrats.

Advertisement Hide

“I have to say I sure am glad that Facebook cares about me like this. I’m going to have to ask them to protect me bc I’ve been exposed to the radical Democrat’s bills this week which certainly is extremist content,” Greene tweeted along with a screenshot of the warning, which included a link for her to get help.

But to people online, Greene’s attempt at mockery in her tweet may as well have been a prompt to drag her extremist views and belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory. She was thoroughly owned in the comments.

Advertisement Hide

Her views and statements such as comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust have earned Greene widespread condemnation, including from members of her own party. Earlier this year, she lost her committee assignments after footage resurfaced of her ridiculing Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg on the street.

One person succinctly encapsulated a sentiment many shared. “Why are you being warned? You are the one Facebook should be warning everyone about,” they commented on her tweet.

Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide

Greene wasn’t the only QAnon following member of Congress to receive a warning from Facebook about the extremist content they consumed.

On Friday, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) complained of receiving the same warning. Boebert also took the opportunity to criticize Democrats.

“Facebook just warned me that I may have been subjected to extremist content and asked me to report anyone I may know that is becoming an extremist,” Boebert tweeted. “I have more than 200 coworkers I need to report.”

Advertisement Hide

It was almost as if they were parroting the same talking points.

Advertisement Hide

Boebert’s dig inspired very similar reactions as Greene’s.

“Thank you for finally admitting that you and your followers are Radical Extremists,” commented Christopher Eagle.

Advertisement Hide

Facebook is testing these warnings in the hopes of combatting extremism on the platform, which has long been a fertile recruiting and indoctrinating ground for extremists and conspiracy theorists, CNN reports.

Advertisement Hide
How memes became the main language of QAnon (book excerpt from ‘The Storm Is Upon Us’ by Mike Rothschild)
Fake tickets to Trump’s ‘new’ inauguration keep going viral
Conservative conspiracy theorists no longer blaming antifa for Capitol riot—they now think the FBI carried it out
The conspiracy theory industrial complex can’t get revved up for Joe Biden
Trump’s ‘Kraken’ attorney accused of running fraudulent charity
Share this article
*First Published: Jul 2, 2021, 10:50 am CDT

Claire Goforth

Claire Goforth is an award winning journalist covering politics and justice from her home base in Jacksonville, Florida. Her work has appeared in publications ranging from regional alt-weeklies to the Guardian.

Claire Goforth