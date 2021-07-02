‘Facebook is warning you against you’: Marjorie Taylor Greene says Facebook told her she was exposed to extremist content

When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) logged into Facebook recently, she said was greeted with a warning: “Marjorie, you may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently,” the warning began, “Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment. You can take action now to protect yourself and others.”

Featured Video Hide

True to form, the freshman congresswoman used the incident as an opportunity to criticize Democrats.

Advertisement Hide

“I have to say I sure am glad that Facebook cares about me like this. I’m going to have to ask them to protect me bc I’ve been exposed to the radical Democrat’s bills this week which certainly is extremist content,” Greene tweeted along with a screenshot of the warning, which included a link for her to get help.

I have to say I sure am glad that Facebook cares about me like this.



I’m going to have to ask them to protect me bc I’ve been exposed to the radical Democrat’s bills this week which certainly is extremist content. pic.twitter.com/4Cg5PJOW7h — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 2, 2021

But to people online, Greene’s attempt at mockery in her tweet may as well have been a prompt to drag her extremist views and belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory. She was thoroughly owned in the comments.

Advertisement Hide

Her views and statements such as comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust have earned Greene widespread condemnation, including from members of her own party. Earlier this year, she lost her committee assignments after footage resurfaced of her ridiculing Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg on the street.

One person succinctly encapsulated a sentiment many shared. “Why are you being warned? You are the one Facebook should be warning everyone about,” they commented on her tweet.

"exposed to harmful extremist content recently"

Facebook is referring to the latest rally with Trump, of course. — Julio Cesar ☕🚬♉ (@xiruahu) July 2, 2021

I think they meant that you have been the perpetrator of harmful extremist content — Janet Crowley (@katesamliam) July 2, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Its probably because of one of those dumb facebook memory things — Lizzy B, Queen Of The DAMN! (@LDammned) July 2, 2021

Yes, you need support. pic.twitter.com/bL0rPsPTlq — White Rich Gays 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@WhiteRichGays) July 2, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Facebook is warning you against you🤣



Why you think you’re nickname is, ‘the QAnon lady’ and my favorite,



‘The crazy 🤬’ https://t.co/jyOoJaVuDi — DJ Slice (@illtownny) July 2, 2021

Greene wasn’t the only QAnon following member of Congress to receive a warning from Facebook about the extremist content they consumed.

On Friday, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) complained of receiving the same warning. Boebert also took the opportunity to criticize Democrats.

“Facebook just warned me that I may have been subjected to extremist content and asked me to report anyone I may know that is becoming an extremist,” Boebert tweeted. “I have more than 200 coworkers I need to report.”

Advertisement Hide

It was almost as if they were parroting the same talking points.

MTG beat you to it! How clever. We all know that you are the extremist. Extremely dumb and manipulated that it is! We saw Ted Cruz coaching you on that stupid Mylar stunt and you, little girl, taking directions so well!https://t.co/A9Y1hgb7wz — Bear Lass (@DeborahShulman3) July 2, 2021

It was exposed about two months ago that they have a PR team who feeds them a daily tweet script. Things like what to complain about, what to defend, what to push, etc. If you go to any R’s feed they operate like clockwork. — Christopher Harless (@100mphvomit) July 2, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Boebert’s dig inspired very similar reactions as Greene’s.

“Thank you for finally admitting that you and your followers are Radical Extremists,” commented Christopher Eagle.

Advertisement Hide

Laur’s comin in hot with the jokes today. Also, by “coworkers” I assume you mean friends on Twitter cause we all know tweeting is the only “work” you actually do. — J Laserstein, Esq. 🇮🇱🔯🌊⚖️📜 (@jewwithlaser) July 2, 2021

Facebook is testing these warnings in the hopes of combatting extremism on the platform, which has long been a fertile recruiting and indoctrinating ground for extremists and conspiracy theorists, CNN reports.

Advertisement Hide

Read more stories about conspiracy theories