A deleted fact-check of the J.D. Vance-couch joke accidentally made the story more believable

The Associated Press (AP) deleted an article fact-checking the false claim that Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) made love to a couch, a move that has bolstered the belief among some that the allegation is actually true.

Earlier this month, a false claim went viral on X that Vance, who was recently chosen to be Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s running mate, admitted to having sex with a couch in his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.

The claim quickly went viral and produced countless memes on social media. But, as reported by the Daily Dot, the allegation isn’t true and no such passage exists in Vance’s book.

Yet the AP’s now-removed fact-check is leading some to revive not just the claim but the memes as well.

“AP fact-checked what was a joke from left-wing Twitter – but the link for this is dead now and I can no longer find the story on the AP website. What is going on?” asked CNN’s Andy Kaczynski.

AP fact-checked what was a joke from left-wing Twitter – but the link for this is dead now and I can no longer find the story on the AP website.



What is going on? https://t.co/3OG0GiSspL pic.twitter.com/M6B6dPgE7E — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 25, 2024

Others joked that the AP’s retraction was even funnier than the meme itself, which many were aware was a joke from the beginning.

“The AP retracting their Fact Check of JD Vance having relations with a glove wedged in the cushions of a couch is ten times funnier than them publishing it in the first place which in turn is ten times funnier than the actual allegation,” another said.

The AP retracting their Fact Check of JD Vance having relations with a glove wedged in the cushions of a couch is ten times funnier than them publishing it in the first place which in turn is ten times funnier than the actual allegation. — River_Tam (@RiverTamYDN) July 25, 2024

The AP eventually came forward to state that it deleted the fact-check due to issues with the article’s editorial process.

“The story, which did not go out on the wire to our customers, didn’t go through our standard editing process,” an AP spokesperson said. “We are looking into how that happened.”

An AP spokesperson, on why their fact-check of whether or not JD Vance had sex with a couch was taken down: "The story, which did not go out on the wire to our customers, didn’t go through our standard editing process. We are looking into how that happened." https://t.co/fkSfboCxN0 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 25, 2024

But for those in on the joke, the AP’s statement only added fuel to the fire.

“The only thing that @AP can definitively say based on their own reporting is that JD Vance didn’t write about having fucked a ‘couch’ or ‘sofa’ in his memoir,” another said. “There is no evidence whatsoever that he’s not shagging the settee.”

The only thing that @AP can definitively say based on their own reporting is that JD Vance didn't write about having fucked a "couch" or "sofa" in his memoir. There is no evidence whatsoever that he's not shagging the settee. https://t.co/WSlcQwUIBm — Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) July 25, 2024

Although the Vance-couch saga has been debunked, it doesn’t seem to matter anymore. Couch memes will almost certainly follow Vance until the internet gloms on to something else.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.