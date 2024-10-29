You’ve been hacked. What do you do next? 

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

What should I do if I was hacked?

Now, as far as the question goes, there are several immediate things you should ask yourself and do if you experience a hack, whether of your email account or any other online service.



First, you’re going to want to change your password. As we stress here at Your Password Sucks, one of the absolute best things you can do to stay safe online is to get a password manager to store and generate unique passwords.



Next, ask yourself whether you have used your hacked email account password anywhere else. As we all know, reusing passwords is very common . In fact, your email account could have been hacked because a different service where you used the same password, let’s say Netflix , got hacked first.



When hackers get a hold of login credentials, they’ll often use it on other websites, such as bank accounts and social media platforms. This is why it’s so crucial to have strong and unique passwords for every service you use that contains your personal information.



So if you used that old password on another website, go change that password too. Next, enable two-factor authentication on every service you use where it’s available. This way, even if someone gets your email address and password, they still won’t be able to access your account.



Another thing you may want to do is log out on any other devices.



Essentially, many services will list all the devices you are using to access it. For example, on Facebook , you can check under the password and security menu which devices are currently logged into your account. You may be logged in with your phone, computer, and tablet all at once. By logging out all devices, you’ll boot out any potential intruders. And since your passwords have been changed, they shouldn’t be able to get back in.



It also doesn’t hurt to check your account and make sure no changes were made while it was compromised. You should also make a mental note of what information the hacker could have accessed and adjust your actions accordingly.

What else do I need to do?

While the above actions are the primary steps you should take, you may need to do other things depending on the type of account that was targeted.



If you are concerned that your finances were accessed, you may want to call your bank and temporarily freeze or even replace your debit or credit cards. You may also need to contact Experian , Equifax , and TransUnion to put a freeze on your credit as well.



Good luck! Stay safe out there.

