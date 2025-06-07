Nurse trolls right-wingers with a kindness-coded bible reading on TikTok: “I don’t know, sounds pretty liberal”

A nurse reading the Bible word for word incurred the wrath of Christian MAGA TikTok.

Jen Hamilton (@jen_hamilton) is a nurse, mother, and social media personality known as an advocate for liberal causes. Now, she’s making headlines by reading the Bible to MAGA supporters on TikTok in a video with 6.6 million views.

A bible reading with a hidden meaning

Hamilton’s reading was in response to a comment from @shelly, who replied to an earlier post, “Whoa. Be careful there. I am happily MAGA and absolutely love Jesus. We are exhausted from liberal nonsense.”

As a result, Hamilton read from the book of Matthew to emphasize the hypocrisy of Christians who support the Trump administration’s budget cuts to social services, anti-immigrant legislation, and policies regarding Israel-Palestine. The verse teaches that acts of kindness and mercy shown to others are acts of service to Jesus.

As Hamilton read, headlines like “Trump’s new spending bill includes reducing federal funding for SNAP food program by nearly $300B” appeared on screen.

“For I was hungry and you fed me. I was thirsty and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger and you invited me into your home… when you did it to one of the least of these, my brothers and sisters, you are doing it to me,” she read, before commenting, “I don’t know—sounds pretty liberal.”

The TikTok video meets fresh discourse on X

Hamilton’s June 1 post prompted backlash from Christian MAGA supporters. @notcapnamerica shared the Bible reading on X, along with the caption, “Want to see a dead body?” on June 5, and it already has nearly 850 thousand views.

Y’all wanna see a dead body? pic.twitter.com/As9AQnhlOi — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 5, 2025

Hateful comments included anti-immigrant rhetoric, nationalistic sentiments, and an emphasis on the word “invited.”

“So, we should be like England and invite all of these poor Muslims into our country?” comments @hipsterallan.

“‘Invited’ is the operative word. Anyone can get their ‘invite’ by going through a port of entry or through an American embassy,” says @gsusgod.

“The only problem with her righteous indignation is that a better verse that describes how illegals coming into this country illegally should be treated is Exodus 22:2,” comments @Do55Dominic.

According to Bible Hub, Thieves are beaten to death in Exodus 22:2.

Liberal Christians cheered Hamilton on

On the other hand, Christians and people of other faiths chimed in to discuss the disconnect between Christian values in theory and practice.

@MMcgonnigal commented, “This. This is the Christianity that I was raised in. It is impossible to be MAGA and to be sincerely Christian.”

“I’m an Atheist, and even I know what they are doing is not Jesus-like,” said @gallymeroreboot.

“As Gandhi said, I like your Jesus, I don’t like your Christians,” shared @CorkYou.

