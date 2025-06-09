“When they think no one’s looking”: Video shows LAPD officers stomping Los Angeles protestor while on horseback

Images of protestors confronting United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles are going viral. But one video in particular of Los Angeles Police Department officers stomping a person is sparking debate.

Several videos show the incident from multiple angles

The X account Hear In La (@hearinladotcom) posted a video on June 8 that shows a man wearing a backpack in the street surrounded by police on and off horseback. The mounted police run over the man multiple times, and another officer throws him back down after he gets back on his feet.

“LAPD used horses to stomp a man on the ground,” the caption reads. Newsweek identified multiple videos of the incident from different angles.

The footage also made the local ABC affiliate, which was caught on film by a Reddit user and posted to r/LosAngeles yesterday evening. “Here’s your LAPD when they think no one’s looking,” the post is titled.

Protests and police response

Protests broke out on Friday in Los Angeles after ICE officers raided multiple areas in the city, including a garment factory and a Home Depot location, per the LA Times. Forty-four people suspected to be migrants were arrested on Friday, including Service Employees International Union President David Huerta.

The protests have been met with hefty police crackdowns. In addition to local officers, President Donald Trump deployed 300 National Guard troops without the state of California’s request or consent—the first time a president has made such a move in decades.

CNN reported that California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta are asking the court to set aside Trump’s “unlawful action.”

Internet erupts in rage

“I don’t have the words,” wrote one person in the Reddit comments. In response, someone wrote, “I have a few, but they’d probably get me banned.”

“Hope the world sees this,” wrote another person.

“Even the horse was like, ‘I dunno man that seems kinda [expletive] up,’” said another user.

Someone else said, “This is animal abuse, human and constitutional abuse, and it’s dangerous for the riders and everyone in a 20-foot radius. It’s unnecessary and unproductive. Utterly poor horsemanship.”



