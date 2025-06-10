“Being forced to sleep on the floor, piled on top of one another”: Gavin Newsom calls out Trump for “mistreating” troops that he sent to LA

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling out the Trump administration’s treatment of National Guard troops sent to address anti-ICE protests.

The San Francisco Chronicle published an article on Monday that shows the accommodations of the National Guard troops sent to crack down on protesters demonstrating against the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigrants.

Protests erupted in the city following immigration raids. Trump has since deployed 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 marines to the city.

Photos show troops sleeping on the floor of a security checkpoint.

Newsom took to X to share his view of the photos in response to one of President Donald Trump’s posts to his Truth platform earlier in the day. The Trump post compared the protests to riots and implied Newsom doesn’t support the military. “Such disrespect will not be tolerated,” Trump wrote.

“You sent your troops here without fuel, food, water, or a place to sleep,” Newsom replied in a quote of a screenshot of Trump’s post. “Here they are — being forced to sleep on the floor, piled on top of one another.”

He continued, “If anyone is treating our troops disrespectfully, it is you @realdonaldtrump.”

In response to the post, one user asked AI chatbot Grok if the fight is real.

“The images of National Guard troops sleeping on floors in Los Angeles are real, confirmed by the San Francisco Chronicle and other reports,” Grok responded. “The troops, deployed by President Trump on June 7, 2025, to address immigration protests, lack proper food, water, and lodging. Newsom calls this unlawful, citing inadequate support, and plans to sue. The Trump administration defends the deployment for public safety but hasn’t addressed troop conditions. The situation is contentious, with legal challenges pending.”

