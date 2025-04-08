‘Feeling a little glee’: Dave Portnoy gets no sympathy after revealing tariffs cost him $20 million

Critics of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy are celebrating after he said he’s lost close to $20 million thanks to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

During a Monday livestream on X, Portnoy claimed that 10-15% of his net worth vanished in just three days, as Trump’s economic policies crashed the stock and crypto market.

“I haven’t even looked, but if I had to guess, I probably lost $20 million in the last 3 days,” he said. “10 to 15 percent of my net worth… poof.”

Portnoy, a vocal supporter of Trump, didn’t shy away from placing the blame directly on the president.

“This is a decision that one guy made that crashed the whole stock market,” Portnoy said.

Yet despite the substantial loss, and complaints over Trump golfing amid the economic disaster, Portnoy declined to reverse his support.

“Do I like it? No. Am I crying, ‘Woe is me, I wish I voted for Kamala?’ No,” he added. “Do I wish this didn’t go down like this? Yes.”

On social media platforms such as Reddit, opponents of Portnoy showed little concern over his losses.

“Only 85-90% to go…Every single one of these chuds voted for Trump on the presumption that his policies would only affect the people that they wanted to suffer,” one Redditor wrote in a comment upvoted over 9,000 times. “It’s actually so cathartic that they’re also suffering.”

Others argued that Portnoy’s refusal to disown Trump was indicative of his moral character.

“The fact that he would rather lose 20 Million dollars than have voted for Kamala Harris, and is unable to admit that he was wrong for voting for Trump says so much about him,” another added.

Trump supporters, however, attacked Portnoy for daring to complain and suggested the monetary losses were the fault of his own.

“Dave Portnoy is mad at Trump after losing $20M amid global market meltdown,” one self-described patriot said on X. “Hey dumb f**k, you only lost it if you panicked and sold. And if you did, you’re dumber than I thought.”

Dave Portnoy is mad at Trump after losing $20M amid global market meltdown



Hey dumb f**k, you only lost it if you panicked and sold



And if you did, you’re dumber than I thought~ #BuyTheDip pic.twitter.com/MRKtLv5wgB — TruthInBytes (@bytesintruth) April 8, 2025

Still, the majority of commenters appeared to revel in Portnoy’s pain.

“Am I feeling a little glee that Portnoy reports to have lost 20 million dollars?” another said followed by a smiley face emoji.

Am I feeling a little glee that Portnoy reports to have lost 20 million dollars?



🙂‍↕️ — Katrina – still at TAYC🤍UVER (@messagekatrina) April 7, 2025

Portnoy’s livestream took place at the same time as the trading day’s opening bell, which immediately saw the S&P 500 plunge 4%.

Prior to the $20 million dip, Portnoy went viral on Friday for revealing that his net worth had lost $7 million.

