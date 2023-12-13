Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A Walmart customer filming an employee’s rampage after getting fired right before the holidays, why experts are warning that recently introduced legislation would expand government surveillance and could potentially make employees at businesses into spies, a student coming up with a creative solution for a ban of DoorDash orders at school, and an explainer of the meme icon Kermit the Frog.

A Walmart customer recorded a rampage from an employee of the chain they say was precipitated by their firing that occurred right before the 2023 Holiday season.

Experts are warning that legislation recently introduced and passed by the House Intelligence Committee would vastly expand the federal government’s surveillance capabilities, potentially turning everyday employees at American businesses into spies.

A high school counselor on TikTok showed how one of her students finding a creative loophole to ordering DoorDash while at school.

From expressing sarcasm to articulating internal dilemmas, Kermit memes have a way of capturing various aspects of the human condition with humor and relatability.

🎵 That One Sound

By Audra Schroeder

Senior Culture Reporter

Laurie Anderson’s ‘O Superman’ is the sound of coincidence on TikTok

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. “That One Sound” is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. It runs on Wednesdays. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

✉️ People online think that a postal worker sabotaged a bride’s wedding invitations after she ordered “standard” stamps.

💄 Almost everyone has used the testers at Sephora to try a product before buying it. But one woman took it a step too far when she applied a full face of makeup, using only the testers.

🥫 The self-professed “fast food expert” is back, and this time, he’s brought with him the recipe for another famous chain restaurant sauce.

🍗 A Church’s Chicken customer was able to clear up the mystery surrounding the franchise’s new holiday giveaway that has left many customers scratching their heads.

🍿 It’s no secret that Netflix is no longer the king of streaming content. Here are the best streaming service alternatives you should ditch Netflix for.*

🍴 Working in the restaurant industry can be stressful for sure, but TikTok viewers are divided after one customer lamented over what she calls the “rudest” dining experience ever.

💳 Recently, there’s been an uptick of workers filming themselves sharing their customer pet peeves. Through a skit, a Target worker taunted a “customer” who covered their PIN as they paid, stirring debate.

A Sunoco customer in Philadelphia complained about a gas station attendant who took $30 from her for gas. When the pump stopped at $25, and she went back to check in with the attendant, she found the doors to the gas station locked—odd for 3:30 p.m. on a Saturday.

The TikTok video documenting what appeared to be a worker apparently burning it all down to pocket $5 came from creator Tilly (@cryfest), who shared her story on Sunday and got more than 17,100 views.

She began by explaining that she had $30 in cash leftover from a larger purchase and decided to get gas with it. She recalled giving $30 to the clerk and requesting $30 worth of gas, saying that she had a “nice, pleasant interaction” with the worker. At one point, she even complimented them on their hoodie.

Then, she went to the car, pumped her gas, and the pump stopped at the $25 mark.

“I was like, ‘That’s weird,’” she recalled.