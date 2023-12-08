‘This how I felt when I worked at Walmart’: Target worker mocks customers who cover pin number when checking out

Recently, there’s been an uptick of workers filming themselves sharing their customer pet peeves. Through a skit, a Target worker taunted a “customer” who covered their PIN as they paid, stirring debate.

The six-second clip was uploaded by TikTok user @armelly, who posts content at his job at Target. This time, a particular thing a customer did got under his skin. First, it started with a woman checking out at his register. She looked up at the content creator and used her hand to cover the checkout pad as she punched in her PIN. Then, the camera flipped toward @armelly. “B*tch, we don’t want the recipe to your mom’s peach cobbler, b*tch,” he angrily lip-synced to the video’s background audio.

The content creator reiterated this annoyance in the caption, “who finna [get] fired? … NOT I.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @armelly via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video amassed 2.7 million views, resonating with current and former retail workers.

“LITERALLY like I won’t remember either way,” one viewer wrote.

“This how I felt when I worked at Walmart,” a second commented.

“I had a customer tell me ‘well I’m gonna change my PIN number now’ after just standing there waiting for them to finish, like okay???” a third remarked.

On the other hand, some disagreed, revealing why they do this.

“My parents told me to do it so the other ‘customers’ who are too close can’t see it,” one viewer stated.

“I be doing this so just in case I drop the card and someone who saw me put the pin in cant use it and buy stuff,” another shared.

According to the County of Los Angeles, you should cover your PIN while checking out. Why is knowing a PIN important to thieves? “Because if they have it they have a chance of making illegal cash withdrawals using trapped or counterfeit cards (as well as illegal payment transactions),” per Finextra. This applies anywhere, such as stores, gas stations, and ATMs. The most common tactics for stealing PINs are looking over your shoulder or using security cameras. However, there are safer payment options that don’t require putting your PIN at risk, including credit cards, debit cards with a chip, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.