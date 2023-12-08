Kermit the Frog: A meme icon

Kermit the Frog, the beloved puppet created by Jim Henson, has transcended his Muppets and Sesame Street fame to become a vital figure in internet meme culture.

Kermit first appeared in 1955 on the show “Sam and Friends.” Over the years, his character evolved to become a central figure on “The Muppets” and “Sesame Street.” His leap to meme fame parallels his television success, with various aspects of Kermit’s imagined persona resonating with digital audiences.

Kermit drinking tea

“Kermit Drinking Tea,” also known as the “But That’s None of My Business” meme, is an iconic meme used to sarcastically emphasize an insult or disrespectful remark. It cleverly uses the innocuous action of Kermit sipping tea as a metaphor for keeping out of drama while being critical of the situation at hand.

This meme gained immense popularity for its ability to comment on sensitive or controversial topics without the directly involving its user. The adaptability of the meme, and its ability to embody a bystander’s perspective with humor, solidified its status as a go-to for conveying a message of detached amusement.

But that's none of my business-Kermit the Frog. pic.twitter.com/Wn5GC5tnAa — L.E. Torres (@LETorre78551) September 4, 2023

Evil Kermit

The image used in the “Evil Kermit” meme originates from the 2014 film “Muppets Most Wanted,” and it depicts Kermit talking with his nemesis Constance, dressed as a Sith Lord from “Star Wars.”

The meme provides a visualization of the internal struggle between one’s good and bad sides and it relatable content quickly became a canvas for people their own scenarios of should vs. want. From debating simple indulgences to more significant ethical quandaries, the simplicity of seeing Kermit confront his dark side resonated universally, making “Evil Kermit” a lasting symbol of our own internal battles.

Dark Kermit-Memes sind eindeutig besser, als diese Biden-Memes. pic.twitter.com/ijnUYX8k5i — Weltelite (@weltelite) November 16, 2016

‘Ima Keep It Real With U Chief’

Another popular format is the “Ima Keep It Real With U Chief” meme in which Kermit appears to console Pepe the King Prawn. The meme originates from a 2016 Facebook post, where it gained traction in deep-fried meme circles that often featured Kermit delivering an uncomfortable truth or an absurd statement.

Cookie Monster Alphabet & Kermit’s Reaction

A 1973 “Sesame Street” segment in which Kermit sings the alphabet with a child constantly interrupting with “Cookie Monster,” spawned numerous video remixes and reaction images with Kermit’s annoyed facial expression becoming a beloved reaction image in online communities.

Other video memes

Kermit’s adaptability as a meme also extends to video formats, including a humorous clip of Kermit falling down a stairwell and participating in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Impressions of the Muppet are also commonly used in gaming voice chat troll videos.

Kermit Flinging Down a Stairwell is the New Kermit Meme in Town – https://t.co/TJEkDc1TuM pic.twitter.com/tqBqSuXmLe — Dorkly (@dorkly) May 16, 2018

Versatility in meme culture

Kermit’s wide range of expressions and the scenarios in which he’s placed have made him a versatile and enduring figure in meme culture. From expressing sarcasm to articulating internal dilemmas, Kermit memes have a way of capturing various aspects of the human condition with humor and relatability.

Kermit the Frog’s transition from a beloved children’s character to a staple of internet meme culture is a testament to his enduring appeal. The beloved Muppet continues to be a mirror that reflects our joys, sorrows, and the humorous absurdity of everyday life. As the digital world evolves, the legacy of Kermit the Frog memes will continue to delight and entertain future generations.