Behind ‘Breaking Bad’ memes

Created by Vince Gilligan, “Breaking Bad” debuted on AMC in 2008 and introduced audiences to the complex world of Walter White, a chemistry teacher turned meth manufacturer. The show’s blend of intense drama, complex characters, and dark humor captivated audiences and critics alike, achieving an almost cult-like status.

Over the years, “Breaking Bad” garnered numerous accolades, including 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, and was even listed in the Guinness World Records as the highest-rated show of all time. But while it endures in pop culture with its compelling narrative and unforgettable characters, the show also leaves its mark through a plethora of memorable memes.

Here’s a look at some of the best “Breaking Bad” memes that emerged from the critically acclaimed series.

Memorable ‘Breaking Bad’ memes

Walter White Cooking

A GIF of the character Walter White mixing chemicals became a popular meme format on Reddit in 2021 after an online user captioned the scene, “netflix studios carefully crafting the worst f*cking show you’ve ever seen.”

‘Yeah, Science, Bitch’

This “Breaking Bad” meme became synonymous with character Jesse Pinkman’s enthusiastic endorsement of science. It became popular online as a way to express excitement about achievements or discoveries, sometimes with humorous exaggeration.

‘He Can’t Keep Getting Away With It’

This intense quote from Jesse Pinkman turned into a widely used reaction image or GIF, especially when someone repeatedly gets away with questionable actions.

Gustavo Fring’s death scene

The dramatic and unexpected death of Gus Fring shocked viewers and became one of the most iconic scenes in television history. It spurred numerous fan recreations, parodies, and memes, underlining the scene’s impact on “Breaking Bad” viewers.

‘I Am The One Who Knocks’

Walter White’s assertive declaration symbolized his transformation from a meek teacher to a feared drug lord. It became a popular way denote power or authority.

‘Sir, If You Have a Complaint…’

Gus Fring’s dismissive response to Walter White evolved into a popular meme where TikTokers used it in situations where complaints or concerns were met with indifference.

Walter White’s death

The final scene of “Breaking Bad,” depicting the death of Walter White, has been widely parodied and used in memes, often set to the tune of “Baby Blue” by Badfinger.

Conclusion

“Breaking Bad” memes don’t just reflect the show’s popularity, but also its significance in broader online culture. They serve as a testament to the show’s ability to resonate with audiences, transcending the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. With their continued use over the years, these memes have formed their own language, often used to convey emotions, reactions, and opinions in the vast world of social media.

While “Breaking Bad” memes are celebrated for their humor and creativity, they also touch on the show’s darker themes, such as drug abuse, violence, and moral decay. This duality mirrors the complex nature of “Breaking Bad” and life itself—masterfully blurring the line between right and wrong.

“Breaking Bad” memes have become a significant part of the internet lexicon, and as the show continues to be discovered by new generations of viewers, its legacy in memes is assured for years to come.