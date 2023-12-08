‘Human hair?’: Viewers think postal worker sabotaged a bride’s wedding invitations after she ordered ‘standard’ stamps

If you’ve ever planned a wedding, then you know it’s harder than it looks. Issues with the wedding dress, snafus with the caterer, and wedding invitation issues are just a few of the obstacles people face when trying to plan their perfect wedding.

Unfortunately for a Chicagoland bride, she found another hurdle when she mistakenly bought the wrong type of stamps. Samantha (@samsfox) took to TikTok to vent after she mistakenly purchased 100 sheets of standard stamps that turned out to be from the Life Magnified collection. The video was viewed over 710,000 times as of publication.

Samantha filmed her video while walking down a sidewalk.

“I messed up, and I don’t think I can fix this,” she began. “So, I was stressing out about what kind of stamp I needed to get for my save the dates because I’ve never bought stamps before, and I started researching, and I didn’t want to buy the wrong kind of stamp.

Hoping that a USPS employee could steer her in the right direction, she decided to go to a post office to ask. “I just went into USPS, and I said, ‘Here’s what the invite is. Can you please tell me what kind of stamp I need?’ She’s like, ‘Sure, you need the standard stamp.'”

Happy that the solution was so easy, she went ahead and bought 100 stamps. The future bride took the sheets and left before she realized her mistake.



“I was expecting like an American flag or maybe a bald eagle. No,” she explained as the video zoomed in on the Life Magnified stamp collection. “What is this? Barnacle legs? Human hair? Like, you’re actually kidding me.”

“And I think they are non-refundable, so I apologize in advance for everybody that gets human hair on their invitation,” she concluded with a smile.

Commenters were shocked alongside Samantha, and many felt the postal worker wronged her.

“They usually have wedding collections. She did you dirty,” one viewer wrote.

“They did you wrong, they specifically let me pick very pretty ones that fit for wedding invites!!!!!!” a second agreed.

“My post office gave me heart stamps when they found out they were for wedding invitations. They did you dirty,” another concurred.

Several also noted that you need to ask for a specific stamp collection so they won’t hand you something off-putting.

“Noooo girl, you gotta ask for the ‘love stamps’ they’re specifically cute for weddings,” a viewer wrote.

“This just reminded me to tell my fiancé to MAKE SURE HE ASKS FOR LOVE STAMPS lol,” a second said.

Others shared their own mishaps with their wedding invitations.

“My husband went and got the stamps for our invites and he chose HOTWHEELS,” a viewer shared.

“During covid I had to use stamps with pics of breakdancers for wedding invites because there was a shortage,” another added.

Hopefully, the wrong style of stamps is the worst thing that happens during Samantha’s wedding. It’s not something people usually think about, but there are standard stamps other than microscopic closeups you can order that will accent your invites. Some can be found in the Love/Wedding category on the USPS website. You can also search for vintage stamps online and on Etsy. The one catch is that they may cost you far more and require more stamps to reach the necessary 70 cents to mail your envelope.

Wedding mishaps are pretty common. Lots of moving parts and unexpected requirements make pulling off the perfect wedding practically impossible. For example, one bride watched as the restaurant cut her wedding cake and served it to another table. Another bride demanded a refund after she discovered that the photographer’s assistant slept with the groom.

The Daily Dot reached out to Samantha via TikTok comment and USPS via contact form for further information.