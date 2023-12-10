Student not allowed to DoorDash food to school. So he comes up with a creative solution

A high school counselor on TikTok shows how one of her students finding a creative loophole to ordering DoorDash while at school.

High school counselor @fromthecounselorsdesk typically posts content about her job. This time, she recorded one of her students ordering DoorDash. The school doesn’t permit students to order DoorDash, but this student found a way around it.

“So, you know, we can’t DoorDash food but can you, like, bring the food in and just be like you’re my uncle, and drop the food off in the office?” the student asked the driver. Confused, the driver responded, “Like, I’m your uncle?” Essentially, the student asked the dasher to pretend to be a family member to drop off food.

After a few moments of silence, the dasher gave in. “OK, what’s your name, man? What’s your complete last name?” the dasher inquired. In addition, the student asked the driver to remove the DoorDash sticker from the bag. Next, the video skipped to the driver arriving with the student’s McDonald’s order.

“This for my nephew,” the dasher said. When the security guard at the front desk asked who the order was for, the counselor informed her that it was fine. The video wrapped up with the student taking the order.

“The realest DoorDasher that ever existed! @DoorDash sometimes you gotta get creative when you’re hungry!” the content creator wrote in the caption.

The video amassed 3.4 million views. In the comments, viewers hoped the driver received a tip.

“$20 tip automatically,” one viewer wrote.

“bro better have tipped that man,” a second stated.

However, others shared their thoughts.

“This is golden but how did u get that vid from inside the office??” one user commented.

“So they just conveniently had a camera in the office,” another echoed.

“The problem is when dozens of students do it and the office is flooded with orders. I saw a girl eat a seafood boil in the middle of science class smh,” a third noted.

The content creator replied to these remarks in the comments section. “I was helping them because I didn’t think it was going to actually work!” she explained. “That’s why this only worked once! Then everyone tried to do it.”

Why do some schools prohibit food delivery services? The Washington Post provided several reasons for this by different school district employees. Some of these include nutritional, security, and disruption concerns.

“Students should not be ordering food from Grubhub, DoorDash, etc. during school hours,” reads an email to parents from Dean Julie Rumschlag from Cab Calloway School of the Arts. “This is a safety concern that also disrupts the educational process within our community. Please do not order food from outside vendors to be delivered to the school during the school day.”