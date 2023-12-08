‘I want to hear the restaurant’s side’: Customer details ‘rudest’ dining experience she’s had. She arrived with 15 people and no reservations

Working in the restaurant industry can be stressful for sure, but TikTok viewers are divided after one customer, Brittany Ostofe (@britt.ostofe), lamented over what she calls the “rudest” dining experience ever.

“We walked in, and the hostess was possibly one of the rudest people I’ve ever talked to,” she began. “We walk in; there’s fifteen of us, OK? We look in, it’s about 2 p.m. There is not a single person on the dining room side of the restaurant, not one person … So we walk in, and we’re like, ‘Hi, do you guys have room for 15? We don’t have a reservation, so we understand, like, if you can’t fit us in.'”

According to Ostofe, the restaurant was extremely empty and “like tumbleweeds.” And while she says her husband was determined to “win over” the server, she told viewers she was determined to “match her energy.”

“I’ll take a giant a** tub of petty spaghetti,” the creator said. “I’m not proud of this. I’ve said this before, but I will match your energy. OK, you’re gonna give that sh*t to me? I will match it.”

“So as she’s collecting the menus, my husband says, ‘Sorry, should we go somewhere else? Like, I don’t want to put you out.’ … She looks at him, she looks at me, and she goes, ‘Well, I’m the only one in the restaurant today. So if you’re OK with crappy service, then follow me.'”

Shocked at the server’s candidness, the TikToker added, “I used to work in the restaurant industry for 10 years. When a party walks in that you are not prepared for, it’s annoying. It’s annoying as f*ck. But you don’t show that on your face. You don’t let them know that you hate them. You go to the back, and you talk sh*t about them behind their back like a normal person.”

Nonetheless, by the end of the meal, Ostofe assured viewers that the server “loved” the husband— but “didn’t really like” her. “I was very kind, but in my eyes, I was like, ‘I see you. I see that crusty coochie energy you’re giving me, and I’m gonna give it back.”

But the creator didn’t exactly get the response she hoped for, as commenters seemed to err toward the server’s side rather than hers.

“I want to hear the server’s side – I bet it’s a lot different!” one wrote. “You lost me at 15 people and no reservation,” another remarked. “Nah, [the server] was matching your energy,” a third argued. Either way, the commenters could at least agree on one thing: for a party that size, you should definitely call the restaurant before arriving.

Ostofe didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.