It’s the middle of the week and we’ve got some key reports to help you get through it. Our top stories are about: conspiracy theorists and conservatives being mad about Elon Musk’s “Satanic” Halloween costume, a viral video about getting charged $280 at a vending machine, a worker claiming a company laid off 100 people at once during a Zoom call, and people online accusing Netflix of not promoting a new film by the director of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.

After that, our Senior Culture Reporter Audra has her “Now Streaming” column.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Conspiracy theorists and Cristian conservatives are expressing outrage at Elon Musk over the billionaire’s “Satanic” Halloween costume.

A user on TikTok has gone viral after alleging to show a vending machine charging someone $280.

A woman claiming to be a former employee of a call center company said the company effectively laid off 100 of its employees last week, according to a Facebook Reel.

Co-written by Jordan Peele, it’s Henry Selick’s first film since Coraline in 2009.

📲 Better living through tech

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

Netflix’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ is your post-Halloween binge

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍕 A TikTok user is calling out a Pizza Hut store in Ohio after she says an employee disrespected her and her fiancé in an altercation in a store.

☕ Unpleasant experiences at Dunkin’ have been circulating on TikTok.

📚 A former Barnes & Noble worker has a PSA for people who go to the store: don’t leave piles of books behind when you read in the store.

🍻 Should you get drinks with your co-workers?

🤔 A worker went viral on TikTok for asking an interesting question: How do people who work typical 9am-to-5pm jobs have hobbies?

⚰️ Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

🛒 Looking for a self-checkout hack while shopping at Walmart? Look no further than this viral video explaining one.

💰 This worker is going viral for sharing how companies boast about record earnings but still can’t give employees a raise.

👋 Before you go

In a viral video, TikToker and career coach Sho Dewan (@workhap) shared hacks on how to appear active 24/7 on Slack and Microsoft Teams while working from hom. His hack utilizes Google Slides, Zoom, and YouTube.

The video has over 31,300 views.

