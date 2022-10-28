‘Everyone should start paying in strictly change in self-checkout’: Walmart customer shares self-checkout hack in viral PSA

When you have piles of leftover change to convert, you usually go to a Coin Star machine. However, a savvy Walmart customer seems to have discovered an alternative that, unlike Coin Star, is free.

TikTok user @harrykleven555 shared the video on Oct. 26, and since then it has amassed over 111,000 views as of Friday. The clip shows him piling all his change into a Walmart self-service machine to help pay for his shopping, with the screen showing that he poured in and counted $50.06 worth of change.

“I’m here at Walmart,” he says in the clip. “I’m taking this change and putting it in there, and watching the money drop. I started off at $76.”

According to the user, there was a service worker off-camera giving him “dirty looks” as he continued to pour coins into the machine. “She’s paid to watch us ring up our own stuff, so I just keep dumping my change in there and it just keeps on counting.”

Countless commenters were grateful for the public service announcement.

“I’m definitely going to do that,” one user noted. “I usually use the Coin Star machine in customer service, but they charge for it.”

Another added, “It’s currency. It spends. Every penny adds up.”

“Well, since we are our own cashiers, who is it bothering?” a third commented. “Duh. I’m cleaning out ALL my change. It all spends.”

However, other commenters claimed that this hack wouldn’t work in certain Walmart branches, with some claiming that their local self-checkout desks have no change ports.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.