‘I think Joey was having a bad day’: DoorDash Driver says Pizza Hut employee got her fired after disrespecting her and her fiancé in store altercation

A TikTok user is calling out a Pizza Hut store in Cleveland, Ohio, over an employee who she says called her a “dike” [sic] and her fiancé a “bitch.” Both the TikToker and her fiancé were DoorDash drivers picking up orders.

The TikToker @soul.extrodinare began recording the worker, named Joey, inside the Pizza Hut after he began acting rude to her and her fiancé, she says. She posted that recording to TikTok, where it garnered almost 230,000 views as of Saturday.

In the video, the TikToker is in the Pizza Hut, asking Joey, “What else? What else?” The employee fires back with something unintelligible about the TikToker’s hair and then repeatedly calls her a “bitch.”

It is unclear from the video what prompted the exchange, but the TikToker says in the video’s caption that Joey had made an error.

“@pizzahut Your worker not only called me a dike and me and and my fiancé a “bitch” but also proceeded to call his friend Rasheeda to come fight me all over an error on his part,” the video’s caption reads. “He also had people in the back who do not work for pizza hut chiming in. I asked for corporate’s number yet he refused and said he would give me his boss’s number. Since I haven’t heard back from you all after reporting this I am taking this public and getting a lawyer.”

#PizzaHut #Discrimination #viral #tiktok #fyp #lgbtq #Cleveland #Halloween #Scary #disgruntled ♬ original sound – I Am @soul.extrodinare @pizzahut Your worker not only called me a dike and me and and my fiancé a "bitch" but also proceeded to call his friend Rasheeda to come fight me all over an error on his part. he also had people in the back who do not work for pizza hut chiming in. I asked for corporate's number yet he refused and said he would give me his boss's number. Since I haven't heard back from you all after reporting this I am taking this public and getting a lawyer. wait for pt 2 video. Take me back to #DTLA

In the video, the TikToker reenters the Pizza Hut after leaving to ask Joey for the store number. In response, he pulls out his own cell phone and makes a show of recording her as well. The DoorDash driver keeps asking for the store number, but Joey only gives her the store’s address, claiming he doesn’t know the store number. She says she’ll order a drink so she can see the store number on the receipt, but he tells her he’s “refusing service.”

At that point, she reminds Joey that she also wants his boss’s phone number. Joey rolls his eyes and says “you’re not even from here, girl.” He refuses to give his boss’s number and instead begins dialing a friend on his phone.

“All I need is your owner’s or your boss’s number,” the TikToker says to Joey as he talks over her. “Your boss’s number, please. Are you refusing to give me your boss’s number? I go above you, I go above your boss, I’m gonna go above all of that.”

Joey continues to try to call someone named Rasheeda on his phone, and the driver claims it’s a friend he’s summoning to beat her up.

“I can’t wait to sue Pizza Hut,” the TikToker says. “Go ahead, call Rasheeda so I can get paid.”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker adds further context to the situation. According to the driver, her fiancé was picking up a pizza order and before she even received the order, Joey asked her to mark on the DoorDash app that she was at the customer’s house. The fiancé tried to explain that that was not possible as she hadn’t even received the pizzas yet, which is allegedly when Joey began insulting her and calling her a “bitch.”

The TikToker explains that she could have let the incident go and move on with her day, but she doesn’t allow people to speak disrespectfully to her family. So, she went back into the Pizza Hut only with the intention of getting Joey’s boss’s information, not to perpetuate a fight or be rude back to Joey.

The creator adds that after she reported the incident, she got fired from her job with DoorDash for “violence and physical abuse.”

“A lot of people are gonna say that’s karma, [but] no that’s not karma,” the TikToker says about getting fired. “That’s grace. That’s God. Now that I’m fired, I’m suing them so bad for all of my lost wages, for the mental anguish that I go through.”

The TikToker adds that she doesn’t regret calling Joey out.

“Yeah, could I have walked away? But how much are we supposed to take from people? How much are you supposed to accept?” the TikToker says. “If I go into an establishment — if it’s like a five-star restaurant, I expect five-star service. Yeah [this was] Pizza Hut, it ain’t going to be five-star service, but I don’t expect to be degraded and disrespected. So, I’m going to stand on what I believe in.”

Multiple viewers tagged Pizza Hut in the videos’ comments, saying the company should hold Joey accountable. Some speculated that Joey’s father owns the store since Pizza Hut is a franchise.

Other viewers offered the TikToker encouragement and pushed her to not back down on her lawsuit.

“Don’t you let this go make sure you sue them,” one viewer commented.

“I hope you get everything you’re fighting for!!!” a second commented.

A third said, “People have gotten way too comfortable disrespecting others and not having a consequences. I hope you get the justice you deserve.”

Another wrote, “I can’t believe YOU got fired! Wow, go get ’em girl!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to DoorDash and Pizza Hut via email.