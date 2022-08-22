We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

It’s Monday, which means it is time for our weekly “One Dumb Conspiracy” column from our Tech Reporter Mikael.

Besides that we’ve got key reports on a TikToker trying to take the true crime genre to task, Amazon being upset about the FTC’s investigation, the Republican who recently ousted Rep. Liz Cheney spouting QAnon conspiracies, and a “That One Sound” column from our Senior Reporter Audra.

Phew. That’s a lot. See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A TikToker is committed to exposing the hideous underbelly of the true crime genre.

A sound from a 2021 video is now the soundtrack for our current mood.

Amazon confirmed an FTC investigation into Prime and called the asks from Bezos “grossly unreasonable.”

The candidate who ousted incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) recently spouted a central tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

🧠 According to experts

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Why conspiracy theorists think actress Anne Heche was murdered

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍕 A Domino’s Pizza manager sparked a debate on TikTok after he posted snippets of a job interview and explained why the candidate had two “strikes.”

💼 A woman on TikTok says her former employer mailed her a swag bag just days after laying her off.

😲 This TikToker is going viral for claiming that a maintenance person entered her apartment twice unannounced.

🎮 Pokemon is so much more than trading cards. These are the best Pokemon-themed products every fan should have. It’s go time. *

🍞 There’s nothing wrong with ordering a Starbucks sandwich double-toasted… right?

🎥 Addams Family fans are arguing over Luis Guzman’s role as Gomez in the new Netflix adaptation.

🤔 How much of your personal life should you share with your co-workers?

