‘I HATE assembling them’: Starbucks baristas reveal their least-favorite drinks to make

In a viral TikTok, a group of Starbucks baristas reveals their least-favorite drinks and pastries to make.

In the video, posted by a user known as Danielle (@thehighbarista), the TikToker asks her co-workers, “if you can get rid of anything on the menu, what would it be?” From there, the camera shifts to each barista as they gave their answer.

“The pink drink and the spinach feta wrap,” says one barista.

“Mocha cookie crumble and caramel crunch,” responds a second.

“Espresso frappuccino and the chicken & bacon,” answers a third.

“Mocha cookie crumble and turkey pesto,” replies a fourth.

“Honey citrus mint tea and the bacon classic egg wrap,” a fifth announces while gagging.

“The pineapple passion fruit,” says a sixth.

“Free water,” jokes a seventh.

The video has been viewed over 23,000 times since Tuesday. It resonated with the viewers as they shared which drinks they would get rid of.

“Pineapple passion fruit cause it’s single-handedly killing every single pitcher it comes into contact with,” one viewer wrote.

“I’d get rid of ALL fraps and ALL cold foam and ALL shaken espressos,” a second commented.

“Oatmeal. i HATE assembling them,” wrote a third.

“No more oatmeal and no more honey citrus tea,” a fourth agreed.

“Iced matcha i absolutely hate making them and how the powder won’t rinse out of the shakers,” a fifth stated.

The Daily Dot reached out to Danielle for comment via TikTok comment. The TikToker did not immediately respond to the request.

