Treat yourself to the best Pokémon products for National Pokémon Day

This February 27th will see a plus sign added to the Pokémon franchise age. Celebrating 25+ years is nothing to scoff at, especially when the brand has figured out time and time again how to stay relevant. With new app releases, organic celebrity endorsements, and the skyrocketing value of vintage cards, the Pokémon brand seems to be stronger than ever. This year, whether you’re a fan of 25+ years or a brand newcomer, celebrate National Pokémon Day right with these Pokémon products.

Do National Pokémon Day proud with these awesome Pokémon products

There’s so much more to Pokémon than card trading. This franchise has evolved so much over the years, and they’ve managed to stick with the times perfectly. From traditional trading cards to home decor and even Pokémon Go app aids, you’ve got everything you need right at your fingertips.

1) Add on to your card collection: 50+ Official Pokémon Cards

While you probably won’t score any first editions, expanding your Pokémon card collection is still fun to do. This bundle offers 100% authentic Pokémon cards. In each order, you’ll receive five holographic cards and five uncommon cards. You’ll also be able to score different rarities in each collection. X, EX, FA, Tag Team, Secret Rare, and more go out with each order.

Whether you’re looking for a deck to add to your collection, start a new one, or help someone get one started, this Pokémon card bundle is a great step in the right direction.

Price: $19.99 $11.20

2) Display your cards with pride: 4-Pocket Binder for Pokémon Cards

With 25+ years under our belt, some of us have collected some legendary cards from the Pokémon brand. Why not upgrade your cards storage space with this awesome 4-pocket binder? This red and white binder resembles the iconic Poké ball and contains 50 four-pocket pages. It can hold up to 400 of your most precious cards. It may not be the flashiest Pokémon product on the list, but it is one of the most crucial to keeping your Pokémon merch in perfect condition.

Price: $20.99

3) Branch out your tech: Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Are you ready to retire the old Pokémon cards to their display case? If you’ve had your fill of the OG dueling game but don’t want to leave it entirely behind, upgrade your tech! Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available for the Nintendo Switch, brings your favorite card game to life.

Sneak up on Pokémon, capture them, train them, and travel to the Hisui region to build its first Pokédex. Learn the secret of the mythical Pokémon Arceus and complete this awesome tale. It’s a great way to ring in National Pokémon Day.

Price: $54.99

4) Capture the best: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

The Pokémon Brilliant Diamond game for Nintendo Switch does not disappoint. Fans of the diamond and pearl version games will be happy to revisit the Sinnoh region in this new iteration. Choose between Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup as your first companion character, and set off on the adventure of a lifetime. Battle, capture, and train your way to becoming the champion of the Pokémon League.

Price: $54.99

5) Bring your Pokémon to life: Pokémon Battle Figure

Who says you’re too old to play with action figures? Certainly not us, not when there are action figures like these on the market.

This two-pack battle figure bundle includes a 4.5-inch Blastoise figure and a 2-inch Charmander figure, perfect for Pokémon superfans. The water type Blastoise strikes a strong pose and actually shoots water, while the fire type Charmander shows you his fiery tail. Throw these bad boys in a display case in your home, or keep them close on your desk at work. Regardless, you’ll love looking at these fierce Pokémon favorites.

Price: $12.99

6) Cuddle with your favorites: Pokémon Plush Starter

Plush animal Pokémon products are a great way to celebrate National Pokémon Day, no matter what age you may be. Sure, haters will say that stuffed animals are for children, but does it really matter what they’ve got to say anyway? We say, fulfill your inner child’s desire of sleeping with your very own Pokémon each night and snag these awesome eight-inch plushies. Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle look so much cuter up close.

Price: $39.98

7) Decorate your space in style: 3D Crystal Ball LED Night Light

Talk about a cool Pokémon accessory. This 3D crystal ball and the LED night light are like nothing you’ve ever seen. A clear replica of the iconic Pokéball sits atop a gray stand. In the glass ball, a Pokémon of your choice floats in colorful 3D. It’s a great gift for any Pokémon fan and an eye-catching display. Finally, get to see your very own Pokémon sitting in their Poké ball waiting for action.

Price: $22.99

8) Pay tribute to the greats: Poké Ball Replica

Alright, maybe you’re new to the scene or just haven’t had the chance to invest in some quality Pokémon products. We understand. But, if you don’t already have a Pokéball replica, are you even a true Pokémon fan?

This National Pokémon Day, bring home a coveted Pokéball and relive your childhood dreams of being a Pokémon trainer with this Pokéball replica. It’s highly accurate and comes with a finely detailed metal shell with a premium painted finish. Let your Pokémon flag fly.

Price: $99.95

9) Up the ante on your Pokémon Go experience: Pokémon Go Auto Catcher

Need a little help with Pokémon Go? This catchmon from Megacom makes catching, hatching, and playing Pokémon Go a cinch. There’s no extra app needed to connect your catchmon, and batteries are only suggested to extend battery life. It’s just like the song says, I get by with a little help from my catchmon…right?

If the pink option isn’t for you, join team rocket with this red-and-black-themed catchmon. Just try not to blast away!

Price: $74.90

Switch players can now have their Pokémon adventures jump off the screen and into the real world with this Pokéball Plus Nintendo Switch accessory. Designed to fit in the palm of your hand and secured with a wrist strap, you can now practice catching Pokemon by throwing your own Pokeball. Compatible with Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu, Eevee, and Pokémon Go, Pokémon gaming fans will really get a bang for their buck with this Switch accessory.

Price: $145

Similar to the catchmon pictured above, this Pokémon product helps you capture and collect Pokémon in Pokémon Go. However, unlike the one above, this catchmon is a little smaller for easier carrying. It also allows two accounts to catch Pokémons and spin Pokéstops automatically. It’s a great accessory for those who catch together. Fill your Pokédex and fill your friendship. It’s a great Pokémon product for National Pokémon Day.

Price: $89.90

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.