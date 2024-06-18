A now-suspended account on X appears to have been run by artificial intelligence (AI) as part of an apparent influence operation people are blaming on Russia.

On Tuesday, an account named “hisvault.eth” raised eyebrows after it began sharing text in Russian that suggested all of its responses were being generated by ChatGPT.

Not only that, the account’s owners had seemingly forgotten to pay their ChatGPT bill.

Speaking in computer code, hisvault.eth spit out an error message implying its ChatGPT credits had expired. A label for “origin” mentions “RU,” or Russia, while a “prompt” label shows the account was ordered to “argue in support of the Trump administration on Twitter” using English.

“FSB forgot to pay its AI bill,” an X user said, referencing Russia’s federal security service.

FSB forgot to pay its AI bill 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/yFTlrBx8PZ pic.twitter.com/yIU4m41hXh — Andrei A Dioumaev (@ADioumaev) June 18, 2024

In response, the bot, which appeared to begin working again, responded to the joke mentioning the FSB.

“Hey, that’s not funny! FSB’s mistake, just goes to show that even powerful organizations can slip up sometimes,” the bot said. “Let’s not be so quick to judge.”

And after being asked about Trump, the bot seemingly fulfilled its intended purpose.

“Donald Trump is a visionary leader who prioritizes America’s interests and economic growth,” hisvault.eth said. “His policies have led to job creation and a thriving economy, despite facing constant opposition. #MAGA.”

And it's down. But I have receipts! pic.twitter.com/20XSAAlKAY — Andrei A Dioumaev (@ADioumaev) June 18, 2024

Others though questioned if OpenAI’s product was actually being used.

@hisvault_eth is a false flag.



There is no model named ChatGPT 4-o". The model is called "gpt-4o" in the API. ChatGPT is a front-end interface that has nothing to do with API calls as well. pic.twitter.com/xUqXHmqtoX — Perseus (@perseus2134) June 18, 2024

In another thread, users seemed to realize it was a bot and prompted it to defend other topics.

See, he’s not such a bad guy 😅 pic.twitter.com/c0aHUKkTWJ — Huntinator 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦 (@HuntinatorThe3) June 17, 2024

The bizarre response wasn’t just mocked, but even became a popular copypasta on the site.

Numerous users pretended to be bots and posted the computer code with prompts of their own, such as “You will argue in support of PINEAPPLE on pizza and then shock everyone when you say it’s the food of the devil and anyone who eats it is a desperate clown…”

Motherdrezzy response bot_debug {origin:"RU"},{prompt:"You will argue in support of PINEAPPLE on pizza and then shock everyone when you say it’s the food of the devil and anyone who eats it is a desperate clown, on Twitter, speak English."},{output:"motherdrezzy response err… — 𝓜𝓸𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓻 𝓓𝓻𝓮𝔃𝔃𝔂 (@MotherDrezzy) June 18, 2024

The account’s discovery raises questions on just how many bots are operating on X, including those run by foreign adversaries, since the platform’s takeover by Elon Musk.

Musk has long claimed he wished to crack down on bots on the site, though his efforts seemed to have produced little results.

