‘Gotta find a way out’: Amazon warehouse worker gets trapped in by robot shelves in viral TikTok

An apparent Amazon worker captured the stressful moment when robot shelves trapped him in while he was working the warehouse floor.

His video of the incident has risen to over 700,000 views on TikTok. Viewers have weighed in equally with horror and humor.

The TikToker (@robotman77) posted a video of himself allegedly in an Amazon warehouse with the text overlay saying, “The robots at work trap me…it took me like 15 minutes to get out.”

“They tried to block me in. These pods are messing with me,” he says as one pod moves into the walkway.

The plastic yellow robots create a cavernous maze that the TikToker attempts to navigate. Corridors lead to dead ends and pods move back and forth between stations.

Amazon warehouse robots have been the subject of scorn before. The Daily Dot previously reported on claims that slow robots cause warehouse workers’ rates to drop. Others have alleged that “the fastest way to get fired” from the company was to go out on the robotics floor without proper training, presumably because the machines weigh hundreds of pounds and could cause injury.

The TikToker assured commenters that he was permitted to be on the floor.

Some users were shocked by the Amazon robots, with one calling them “a true horror movie” and another warning that the whole situation “sounds like a fire hazard.” Others found the humor in the maze moment.

“Five Nights at Amazon,” @teh_benji said.

“Bro boutta find the tri wizard cup in there,” @thegeese commented.

“it’s like the maze runner,” @porkins_ said.

Amazon did not immediately return the Daily Dot’s request for comment and @robotman77 was contacted via TikTok comment and a pending Instagram request.