‘They don’t play around with that’: TikToker reveals the fastest way to get fired while working at Amazon

A TikToker posted a video of what it’s like to work at an Amazon factory that quickly divided viewers in the comments section.

@LimberSolis posted a video of multiple robots moving around large quantities of items that customers purchased. The text in the video says, “Fastest way to get fired at Amazon and possibly no chance to ever work for them… is to go to the robotics floor without proper training.” The only other context Solis provides is the caption that says, “They don’t play around with that.”

The video quickly got over 3 million views in less than a week of being posted.

Of the over 1,600 comments that were left on the video, many of the comments were jokes made at Amazon’s expense—mostly about the company’s reputation for being strict. “I thought the fastest way to get fired was to take a bathroom break,” one person wrote in the comments section, referencing the multiple reports that workers are not given adequate time to use the restroom in order to keep up with goals.

Another person said, “False. It’s to say the word ‘union’ out loud within 100 yards of an Amazon building.” The company has had a long history with union-busting.

Others agreed with the creator saying that they’re right and that it’s very dangerous to be in that room. “The Roomba-looking robots underneath weigh about 200 lbs,” one person commented, “The shelf on top called a pod, can weigh up to 600 lbs. You don’t want to be out there.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both the creator and Amazon for comment but did not immediately receive a response.