‘I know we all do this’: Amazon driver speed-clicks through safety check at the end of their shift in viral TikTok, sparking debate

An Amazon employee on TikTok has sparked debate after suggesting that most delivery drivers speed-click through their vehicle safety checks at the end of their shift.

The video, which has been viewed nearly half-a-million times since being uploaded last week, shows TikTok user @iceggava voraciously clicking through a checklist on her phone regarding the condition of her delivery vehicle.

“I know we all do this,” she wrote.

The video quickly led to an influx of comments from those who felt the behavior was irresponsible.

“You fly through your post trip inspection, then complain that your van never gets fixed,” one user said.

Another user similarly claimed that skipping the safety checks would lead to issues for other drivers.

“This is why every damn Amazon van I see has at least one marker light and one headlight or tail light out lol,” the user said.

But not everyone was opposed to the viral footage. In fact, the majority of users either appeared to have no issue or admitted to doing the very same thing.

“It’s funny cause it’s true lmao,” an alleged Amazon driver said. “That end of work inspection is lied on every night. I’m just trying to go home.”

Some alleged that they skipped the end-of-shift safety check altogther.

“I just sign out, no vehicle inspection even,” one commenter added.

But it isn’t just Amazon drivers. One user who claimed to work for a delivery competitor said he did the same.

“I do the same thing at FedEx lmao,” he said.

Many didn’t seem to care either way and instead thanked @iceggava and her fellow delivery drivers for bringing them their packages.

“Thank you for your service y’all,” a user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @iceggava for comment on the video but did not receive a reply.

The clip is just one of a growing number to appear on TikTok which shed light on the inner-workings of the country’s most powerful businesses.

