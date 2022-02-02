‘Girl, bye. Tell them to catch me down the road’: ‘Karen’ allegedly calls cops on Black Amazon worker

A Black Amazon driver says a woman called the police on her over how she parked her vehicle while delivering packages.

The TikTok was posted by Reshema Brown (@reshemareality4) on Jan. 30. According to the TikTok, Brown was in front of parking spaces that the woman was trying to park in. Brown said the woman was “[wasting] police time,” though, because she left more than enough room for the woman to get to a parking spot.

“She got all this room,” Brown says in the TikTok that has been viewed almost 1.5 million times. “She wanna be Karen today so bad.”

She then gets back into the delivery vehicle.

“Girl, bye. Tell them to catch me down the road, because I’m literally finna to leave,” she says.

In response to a comment about rent-paying tenants having to wait for delivery drivers to move their vehicles, Brown made another TikTok.

“Imma drive right up there and park in your shit so you can’t get in, and still deliver your package on time, Karen” Brown says. She also called the comenter “Karen #2.”

Many of Brown’s other TikTok videos focus on her job at Amazon. In a video explaining the delivery driver hiring process and hourly wages, she says she doesn’t run into Karens too often.

“I might’ve had that two or three times, that somebody’s approached me like that or done something like that,” she says. “Some people you’re gonna run into that having a bad day. I promise y’all, I don’t even let that affect me.” Brown also called the woman who called the police on her “twisted.”

Commenters on Brown’s initial video backed her up.

“A delivery usually takes less than 5 minutes. It’s never that deep,” @heartbreak_shayy wrote.

@cali62girl agreed. “Sometimes the FedEx & UPS guy blocks me at work. I just wait till they moves. Only like 5 minutes,” they commented.

“Amazon should put her on the blocked list,” @_chris1997 commented. “She hates deliveries that bad.”

“The police should be asking her why she called them for no reason,” @patmoore56 commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brown via Instagram direct message and Amazon through email.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot