‘This can NOT be how men shower’: Husband’s ‘triangle’ shower routine has women everywhere questioning men’s hygiene

A wife and mom on TikTok caused nauseated upheaval by sharing her husband’s bare-bones shower routine with the world. The user asked the man to demonstrate how he washes himself for the camera, and the overwhelming consensus is that he’s not doing nearly enough to keep himself clean.

This sparked terror among many women with male partners who began to wonder how much they’re routinely cleaning themselves, and whether that routine includes the armpits and butt cheeks—because apparently, that’s not always happening.

The Triangle and the Mastercard

On Jan. 5, 2025, TikTok user @britforreal posted footage of her husband miming how he cleans himself in the shower. The video has over three million views so far and over 13,000 comments, mainly from people horrified at what they just saw.

To start, the video is just over a minute long, and not enough of that time is spent showing how this man showers.

“I’m just so upset,” Brit begins. “I found out how my husband washes his body in the shower.”

The video switches to showing her husband as she asks him to demonstrate his routine. He starts out by scrubbing his hair and beard a bit, which isn’t too bad considering there’s not a whole lot there. Then it gets a lot worse. He says he washes himself in a “triangle” area, enthusiastically demonstrating where this takes place, to his wife’s horror.

“A trian-” she says, cutting herself off. “I’m scared for my life. Stop.”

There is a little more too it, but not much.

“Then, you get out your Mastercard, and you AmEx right back here,” says her husband as he mimes washing his crack, “and then you’re done.”

We can only hope and pray that he’s not being literal. Mastercard isn’t going to like this.

“That’s how you wash your body?” Brit asks. “You have to move out.”

She confirmed that the man only “sometimes” washes his pits and does not bother washing the rest of his butt cheeks. He defended himself by saying that he doesn’t use public toilets, but one might wonder how often he cleans his toilet seats at home.

‘And you share sheets??’

Naturally, commenters overwhelmed this video with disbelief, outrage, and follow-up questions. This is not the first social media post revealing how little some men wash themselves, and it’s getting to the point that women are going to start asking some shower-based first date questions.

“You married him without knowing this information???????” one TikToker demanded.

“BRB going to go talk to my teenage boys…I’m not about to raise a man that does this,” said another.

More than a few people required confirmation about the “triangle,” unsure how literal he was being with his demonstration of the front area he washes, but Brit confirmed that he’s washing the middle part.

“He said he didn’t feel it was appropriate to show the whole triangle but he washes the full Bermuda,” she said.

Plenty of TikTokers were also upset on Brit’s behalf, imagining what it must be like to share a space with a man who doesn’t wash cheek.

“And you share sheets??” asked @SimplyJustCourtney.

“I DIDN’T KNOW,” Brit replied.

In response to another commenter asking for confirmation that he doesn’t use a washcloth, Brit claimed that he “doesn’t even know what a washcloth is.” Please be joking.

What is the ‘right’ way to shower?

This isn’t the first time people expressed disgust over how others wash themselves online. In 2024, there was another round of discourse around this topic after people of color found out that a lot of white people don’t use a washcloth in the shower, but just use their hands.

The uproar was similar to the time they found out that some people don’t scrub every part of their bodies, skipping the length of the arms and legs and even the bottoms of their feet.

It got to the point that people started publishing shower guides to tell readers how and how often to wash themselves for the best results. Advice from some experts might not satisfy everybody, including the ones who say that you don’t have to shower every day.

“Shower if you think you’re starting to smell, because it could signify a change in the skin’s microbiome, which can result in irritation,” Yale School of Medicine associate clinical professor of dermatology Mona Gohara, M.D., told Real Simple in 2024.

We’re not health or skincare experts, but we will still implore you to wash cheek. Just a quick scrub. So we can sleep at night. Thanks.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @britforreal for comment via TikTok.

