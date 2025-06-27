TikTokers horrified to learn they cruised on infamous Carnival “poop cruise” ship

Some TikTokers who just watched the Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Poop Cruise shared their horror at realizing they’ve been on that boat. Since the disaster that left the vessel stranded for four days without working toilets, Carnival has repaired and rebranded it for more cruises.

If you’ve been on a Carnival vacation since 2013, you, too, may have been on the Poop Cruise ship.

When did the Carnival Poop Cruise happen?

The infamous “Poop Cruise” incident happened in February 2013. The Carnival Triumph left Galveston, Texas with 4,229 passengers and crew members. It caught fire in the aft engine on February 10, leading to a widespread power failure. This affected not just the lights, but the propulsion and, perhaps most unfortunately, the toilets.

The plumbing malfunction caused sewage to flood parts of the ship. That’s the first part of the reason for the nickname.

How long was the poop cruise stranded?

Due to strong winds driving them off course, they were unable to return to land until late February 14. Tugboats towed them to Mobile, Alabama after they drifted north, away from Mexico. Four days without working toilets forced passengers to defecate in biohazard bags.

Food also began to run out, leaving passengers to eat tomato and onion sandwiches. A lack of air conditioning added to the discomfort and stench.

The Carnival Triumph lawsuit

Following this horrifying experience, multiple lawsuits cropped up against the cruise company. One class action in particular, filed in Miami, Florida, accused Carnival of negligence, pointing to past issues with the Triumph including propulsion problems. They further claimed that Carnival should have towed the stranded ship to Mexico instead of Alabama.

An investigation into the incident that obtained the cruise line’s maintenance records found that the diesel generator that started the fire was more than a year overdue for maintenance.

Maritime lawyers didn’t expect much from this suit as the law heavily favors cruise companies. Ultimately, a Miami judge awarded just $118,500 split between 27 passengers. There likely wasn’t much left after attorney fees were paid.

Did anyone die on the Poop Cruise?

None of the passengers aboard the Triumph died during the ill-fated cruise. However, multiple passengers and crew members reported symptoms likely related to the unsanitary conditions and the sweltering heat, which reached over 100 degrees.

Symptoms included nausea and vomiting, likely not helped by Carnival declaring an open bar in an attempt to raise spirits.

TikTokers realize what ship they cruised on

Once the phrase “Poop Cruise” got out, Carnival had to do something drastic. However, they didn’t go so far as to decommission the Triumph. Instead, they spent $200 million to repair and refurbish the ship, then renamed it the Carnival Sunrise in 2019.

If you’ve been on a Carnival ship called the Sunrise since May of that year, guess what?

Netflix debuted its documentary on the incident on June 24, 2025. In the past three days, TikTok has been filling up with videos from people realizing that they’ve been on the Poop Cruise boat.

“Just watched this on @Netflix and realized the first cruise we EVER went on in 2022 was in fact the infamous POOP CRUISE,” wrote @sarfisky. “I’m dead.”

She gained 7.6 million views from that confession.

TikToker @kimmies_scentbubbles posted a montage of herself watching the documentary followed by photos from her recent cruise vacation, including one that zooms up on the name of the ship: Carnival Sunrise.

Meanwhile, @travelingwithashlie gained 1.7 million views with a video saying she sailed on the Sunrise with her family just three months after Carnival finished the refurbishment.

“Thinking back to it, we would say to one another that some areas STUNK, and we never knew why,” the caption reads.

“I would go back on Carnival”

One TikToker, however, isn’t bothered one bit by the fact that she traveled on the former Carnival Triumph. Traveler and cruise aficionado @declet_pr sailed on the Sunrise on Nov. 20, 2021 for a trip to The Bahamas and says she’d do it again.

“Now that I found out that I was on the same boat as the one with the incident, I don’t feel any differently, since I had an amazing time onboard the ship and nothing stood out negatively during my stay,” she told the Daily Dot.

“I would go back on Carnival, in fact I am going in November on the Carnival Freedom, which also broke out in fire on its funnel, while the ship was in Grand Turk. Honestly, a fire can happen aboard any cruise line.”

