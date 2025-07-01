“No wonder I’m single all the time”: Viral “Pearl earring theory” is making women rethink their entire vibe

A new dating theory on TikTok is making women question their accessories. The “pearl earring theory” suggests that wearing pearls makes women appear “expensive” or “high maintenance,” causing some men to shy away. Viral TikToks show women realizing that their signature looks, which include pearl earrings and necklaces, might be the reason they’re not getting dates. According to the pearl earring theory, the freshwater gems are apparently big red flags for guys looking for a laid-back partner.

Featured Video

“If pearls don’t actually give ‘high maintenance,’ what does? I want to make it clear I’m high maintenance.”

Advertisement

Are pearls a red flag? TikTok’s pearl earring dating theory says yes

@morganmcguire announced she recently realized that she’s “chronically single.” In her June 21 post, the TikTok creator revealed that despite her large following, she doesn’t have “a gluttonous amount of guys dm’ing” her. Why? It’s the pearls, babe. @morganmcguire showed off the enormous pearls she wore in her ears, a pearl necklace, pearls on her bracelet, and even the pearls on her nails to over 200 thousand viewers.

“No wonder I’m single all the time. I’m decked out in pearls,” she said.”

Advertisement

“I didn’t even notice how many pearls you wear, I actually love it ✋👏.”

Who needs suitors when you have pearls?

In a post with 1.2 million views, @ig_rickadaynee shared that she’s not sure if she’s single because she wants to be, or because she’s always wearing pearls. “Am I single by choice, or is it because of pearl earrings theory?” she asked.

Advertisement

“But only pearl earrings suit me 🥲,” she wrote. Maybe she’s just choosing the pearls over the men.

“Pearl earring theory isn’t true. I don’t wear pearl but still single 😁.”

Advertisement

‘Just found out about pearl theory.’

Pearl girl @.taylormckenzie showed off her pearl-encrusted ears in a TikTok video captioned, “Just found out about pearl theory.” The June 18 post has almost a million views. Commenters debated the validity of the theory, but a comment from @fionaleft got at the heart of the matter. Men need jobs.

“Let me tell you about they employment theory.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.