Men are spilling their secrets after an Ask Reddit post went viral for courting everything that dudes aren’t telling the ladies. If there’s anything to learn from this thread, it’s that men and women are not so different.

As it turns out, men do have feelings—they’re just under pressure to hide them due to societal messages. Many cultures around the world demand that men act like nothing bothers them, insisting that they put on a brave face whether they’re craving more intimacy or dealing with a spider.

A lot of these “secrets” are super sweet and may put some fears to rest. If only our cultures could allow the guys to open up in person like they can on Reddit, a lot of relationships would likely improve. These dudes worry, long, and love just as deeply as women, and they’re up in their heads all the time, too.

Also, they’ve already heard you fart, so don’t sweat it. Stay tuned for more bombshells.

1. They’re saving your pics to the cloud.

“When you send us selfies, we will probably save our favorite ones to the cloud.” —u/EponymousTitular

2. The spider is still in the house.

“We didn’t really get that spider, and it fell somewhere onto the bed.” —u/Fantastic-Trash-8237

3. Sometimes they hide their pain.

“I’ve been having extremely painful dental issues for weeks. I didn’t even realize that I was keeping how much pain I’ve been in a secret from my wife until she asked why I was so upset about having to reschedule my dentist appointment today.” —u/No_Profession2423

4. They might think your friend is hot, but it’s okay.

“Yes, your friend is hot, and yes, sometimes hotter than you, but we really don’t care that much, and it doesn’t eat at us like TV shows play up for their plot lines. We recognize they’re hot and move on. We picked you because we love you.” —u/RoarOfTheWorlds

5. Your hair smells like comfort.

“The smell of my wife’s hair is the smell of home.

They say your home is where your heart is. She’s 5 feet tall, and I’m 5’8″, so when I hug her—which is as often as possible—I can’t help but get a waft of the smell of her hair. That scent has become the ultimate comfort to me; it just makes me feel like whatever’s going on, no matter how bad it might be, it’s all gonna be ok.” —u/IrishWeebster

“You initiating physical intimacy, even PG rated, is your cheat code for us. We don’t get that much, so it’s magical when it does happen. We wish it were the norm.” —u/rooftopworld

7. Their balls are sticky.

“When we put our leg to the side, we are unsticking our balls.” —u/wetlettuce42

8. They’re overthinking everything, too.

“The amount of overthinking I do. The whole ‘I’m fine’ even when I’m not. My goal is to make my girl happy. The last thing I want to do is burden her with my issues and overthinking. Plus, I always think ‘Do I say what’s wrong and risk ruining things, or do I keep my mouth shut and just let it eat at me?’” —u/ProgrammingFlaw_3489

9. They crave compliments.

“Compliments, or acknowledgements of good doing, are things we will remember forever. We don’t often get these things, for years at a time sometimes, so when we do get a genuine compliment, it feels insanely good.” —u/Fooblee

10. They’ve already heard you pass gas.

“You all fart in your sleep.

We don’t tell you because we like you.

But if you hold it in all day around us, it’s going to come out at some point.” —u/Sea2Chi

11. If they can’t open up, it’s the emotional trauma.

“An entire childhood of being called a sissy, p*ssy, or worse by other men your age or older any time you show weakness or emotional vulnerability f*cks us up for a lifetime.

If you ever wonder why it’s so hard for me to open up, that’s a big part of it for a lot of us.” —u/Prof_Gankenstein

12. They can stop thinking entirely.

“We have the ability to shut our brains off. I mean flatlining off to the point where we think of absolutely nothing. We don’t share this with women because they cannot shut their brains off at all, even while sleeping, and this irritates them.” —u/Doorknob6941

13. They’re scared, too.

“Zero chance we want to go see what that sound was you heard in the middle of the night because we are just as scared as you, but we do it anyways.” —u/jfunks69

14. Your boobs are fine.

“Guys reeeeally don’t care about boob size as much as movies and tv would lead you to believe. Not even close.” —u/legit-posts_1

15. Sometimes what’s in their heads isn’t worth knowing.

“When we don’t want to tell you something, sometimes just go with it.

Sometimes it’s just inane nonsense in our heads, and you would wonder what choices you made in life to be exposed to this nonsense… like how long does Darth Vader take in the can? Or is the janitor in Scrubs and The Policeman on The Fugitive the same person?” —u/RemoteLocal

16. They internalize your snark.

“When you diminish what I like, it hurts my feelings. Calling the sports I like ‘sportsball’, making snide comments if I ever try to play the vidja game a little bit, calling me a nerd or a kid because I like dnd and high fantasy media.

If I take care of everything I’m supposed to as a boyfriend and head of my household, as well as being a supportive and empathetic partner and friend…. Why can’t I ever reach for the childlike joy we all used to experience?” —u/somroaxh

17. They’re stressing about money.

“How worried we really are about finances and keeping the family together. Been playing it cool for 17 years my wife has never worried.” —u/Acrobatic_Process972

18. You can also open jars.

“The trick to opening jars is not about upper body strength per se. It’s about torque and technique. And no we don’t plan the technique, we have just learned it somehow without realizing it.

Left hand on lid. Right (dominant) hand on jar. Left hand goes counterclockwise, right hand goes clockwise.” —u/AngsD

