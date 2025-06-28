A new TikTok trend is giving BookTokers the perfect way to share their spiciest opinions, without directly owning them. The “Who said that?” format has gone viral for its mix of off-camera confessions and playful deniability, and readers are using it to call out everything from literary gatekeeping to fanfiction shame.

What is the “who said that” BookTok trend?

The “who said that?” trend is relatively new on TikTok. Users give a controversial take to an imaginary friend, facing off-camera. Then, whip back toward the viewer, wide-eyed, and whisper: “Oh my gosh, who said that?” The format is part confession and part comedy.

In the case of BookTok, these are opinions regarding what counts as “real reading,” and people having the ability to interpret the text at hand. For example, TikToker Cat (@kiim.caat) posed in front of her bookcase, hand covering her mouth as she said, “If you only ever talk about the number of books in your reading goal, and never about the quality or content of any of those books, then maybe you are actually reading for quantity over quality.” She pulled her hand away as a bell chimed, asking, “Who said that?”

In another, a TikToker half-whispers, “Any kind of reading counts, even audiobooks,” while facing away from the camera. After a beat, they glance back and feign surprise. “Who said that?”

Examples of BookTok’s “who said that?” trend

This subgenre of the trend has become a favorite among BookTokers who want to stir the pot. And while it’s all done playfully, the topics often touch on larger debates within the book-loving community.

Some videos criticize the stigma around romance novels. Others question why people still shame fanfiction. Frequently, creators defend underfunded libraries, dismiss the elitism of classic literature purists, or argue that reading five books a year is perfectly valid.

Although the tone is light, many users treat the trend as an outlet for venting genuine frustration. One creator (@jz518971) said, “There’d be so much less drama in the bookish community if people learned how to read and interpret information,” before giving the signature shocked look. The humor works because the takes hit close to home.

As the “Who said that” trend spread, it morphed into a kind of soft rebellion against gatekeeping. It allows people to throw out hot takes like how annotating isn’t required to be a real reader, while shielding themselves behind the joke.

Importantly, BookTok’s version of the trend keeps the original spirit alive: a mix of honesty and humor.

