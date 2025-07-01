A lifestyle TikToker has gone viral for describing her “Princess Treatment” rules when dining out with her husband. In a now-viral video, creator Courtney Joelle outlined how she refuses to speak to the hostess, avoids ordering for herself, and waits in the lobby until her husband returns from parking the car. While Joelle says the routine makes her feel “taken care of,” many viewers called the behavior regressive and even alarming.

Who is the “Princess Treatment” girl, Courtney Joelle?

Courtney Joelle, known as @jojoejoelle on TikTok, is a lifestyle creator and self-described “housewife princess.” Her content typically revolves around femininity, homemaking, and conservative relationship dynamics. With over 30,600 followers, she has gained attention for promoting and sharing advice about how to live a “soft life.” This typically revolves around how she believes women can embrace traditional gender roles without sacrificing self-worth.

What is Courtney Joelle’s Princess Treatment video, and why did it blow up?

In Courtney’s viral video, which has racked up over 4.2 million views, the TikToker described her dining-out etiquette with her husband. She outlined a detailed script in which she remains passive and silent during every part of the process, from not opening doors to refusing to speak to restaurant staff.

“If I am at a restaurant with my husband,” she explained in the video, “I do not talk to the hostess, I do not open any doors, and I do not order my own food.” She emphasized that she does not make eye contact with the hostess. If the wait staff insists on asking her for her order, she looks to her husband for him to place an order for her. If he needs to drop her off to park the car, she waits in the lobby until her husband returns to handle logistics.

Courtney insisted the behavior wasn’t about superiority or control. Rather, it was about letting her husband “lead and be masculine.” She added, “You’re just being a princess… It makes me feel special. It makes me just feel, like, over-the-top taken care of.”

However, the internet had other opinions.

The internet reacts: mockery, concern, and a few nods of agreement

Though Joelle insisted this practice was about self-care and romance, her video triggered a massive and mostly critical response. Many creators reenacted her “princess” routine with a twist of pretending to be kidnapped, or how they would react as the hostess.

Other people broke down their opinions on Courtney’s take, sharing that they found her views on femininity more than a little concerning. One woman (@cami.twomeyy) said that if Courtney wanted to live the “women should be seen and not heard” tradwife life, then she was breaking that by telling other women on TikTok how they should act in public.

A common reaction was confusion mixed with genuine concern. Commenters described the behavior as “unsettling,” and one user wrote, “it’s giving cult or hostage situation 😩😩😩😩”

Another TikToker wrote, “As a former waitress and an actual girls girl, I would have slipped you a note and asked if you’re ok or if I should call the police.”

Nevertheless, Joelle did receive a few supportive comments. Some women expressed admiration for her idea, with one writing, “Love this! Only thing I would change would be to make eye contact and smile at the hostess. I feel like that’s what Kate Middleton would do! ☺️”

Still, the vast majority of viewers all agreed that this mindset felt awkward or out-of-touch. As one person put it, “this is not princess treatment this is… concerning.”

When traditional femininity meets internet backlash

The video clearly struck a nerve. At its core, the Princess Treatment debate reflects a broader tension online: romanticizing traditional roles in a modern context.

While Courtney Joelle insists this lifestyle is empowering and relaxing, others argue that it sends regressive messages about women’s autonomy. The controversy also touches on class dynamics, particularly around how restaurant staff are treated, and whether silence and submissiveness should be branded as “elegance.”

Even Joelle predicted backlash, saying in the video, “I know this is gonna be ripped apart. People just take things seriously in such the wrong way.”

Courtney Joelle did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

