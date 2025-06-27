Advertisement
“End of an era”: Microsoft is killing off the legendary “blue screen of death”

The replacement will be black instead…which is actually kind of metal, when you think about it.

Whitney Jefferson
The times, they are a-changing—at least over at Microsoft, that is. The universally shared Windows user experience of the “blue screen of death” will soon be a thing of the past.

For the uninitiated, the “screen of death” refers to the blue screen that takes over the entire Windows UI when an error so terrible occurs that you’re forced to restart completely.

For many Microsoft users, seeing the flash of this blue image immediately brings up feelings of frustration, lost work, and emotional pain.

And for Microsoft itself, the blue screen has delayed rollouts of updates and caused PR issues time and time again when technology fails, and we’re left looking at the dreaded blue screen. (It’s also a meme.)

Microsoft kills the blue error screen

“Now it’s easier than ever to navigate unexpected restarts and recover faster,” Microsoft VP David Weston writes in an announcement explaining the change. “The updated UI improves readability and aligns better with Windows 11 design principles, while preserving the technical information on the screen for when it is needed,” it continues.

The new edition of the “screen of death” will be black instead (which is actually pretty metal if you think about it).

The press release also includes a look at the new screen, which they’re calling an “Unexpected Restart” screen:

The rollout of the black screen of death will arrive later this summer.

Apple targets the blue screen of death

Somewhat ironically, Apple just mocked Microsoft’s “blue screen of death.”

In a recent advertisement starring Saturday Night Live’s Martin Herlihy called “Convincing Parents To Buy A Mac,” Marin freaks out on stage when Microsoft’s blue screen shows up until the words, “Just kidding. This only happens on a PC,” appear.

Is Microsoft’s decision to kill the blue related to this recent jab? Martin’s Apple ad came out last week, so it’s doubtful.

Social media reacts to the change

With such a major change coming so soon, you know social media is metaphorically pouring one out for the love-to-hate feature. “The end of an era,” wrote a user on X.

Whitney Jefferson

Whitney Jefferson is the Executive Editor of The Daily Dot. Previously, she worked at BuzzFeed, Jezebel, Gawker Media, and The Late Show with David Letterman. She’s written books for Adams Media, hosted shows on IFC and Sirius XM, and appeared on the Today Show, CNN, CBS, MTV, VH1, HLN, Extra, Entertainment Tonight, and Nightline.

