“End of an era”: Microsoft is killing off the legendary “blue screen of death”

The times, they are a-changing—at least over at Microsoft, that is. The universally shared Windows user experience of the “blue screen of death” will soon be a thing of the past.

Featured Video

For the uninitiated, the “screen of death” refers to the blue screen that takes over the entire Windows UI when an error so terrible occurs that you’re forced to restart completely.

Adobe Stock

For many Microsoft users, seeing the flash of this blue image immediately brings up feelings of frustration, lost work, and emotional pain.

Advertisement

And for Microsoft itself, the blue screen has delayed rollouts of updates and caused PR issues time and time again when technology fails, and we’re left looking at the dreaded blue screen. (It’s also a meme.)

Microsoft kills the blue error screen

“Now it’s easier than ever to navigate unexpected restarts and recover faster,” Microsoft VP David Weston writes in an announcement explaining the change. “The updated UI improves readability and aligns better with Windows 11 design principles, while preserving the technical information on the screen for when it is needed,” it continues.

The new edition of the “screen of death” will be black instead (which is actually pretty metal if you think about it).

Advertisement

The press release also includes a look at the new screen, which they’re calling an “Unexpected Restart” screen:

Courtesy Microsoft

The rollout of the black screen of death will arrive later this summer.

Apple targets the blue screen of death

Somewhat ironically, Apple just mocked Microsoft’s “blue screen of death.”

Advertisement

In a recent advertisement starring Saturday Night Live’s Martin Herlihy called “Convincing Parents To Buy A Mac,” Marin freaks out on stage when Microsoft’s blue screen shows up until the words, “Just kidding. This only happens on a PC,” appear.

One of the rarest Apple ads where they made fun of other companies.



In this case, Microsoft and the blue death screen. pic.twitter.com/b1C8wNJpLu — Luca (@jdluk87) June 20, 2025

Is Microsoft’s decision to kill the blue related to this recent jab? Martin’s Apple ad came out last week, so it’s doubtful.

Social media reacts to the change

With such a major change coming so soon, you know social media is metaphorically pouring one out for the love-to-hate feature. “The end of an era,” wrote a user on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.