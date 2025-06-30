“Abs by Temu”: Drake accused of using Photoshop, AI, or a surgeon for his latest thirst trap

After rapper Drake shared a carousel on Instagram on June 29, 2025, one image in particular drew widespread mockery: a shirtless photo that showed off extremely defined abs. Critics across social media claimed the image looked digitally altered, accusing the rapper of using Photoshop, AI, or even plastic surgery to look more buff than he actually is.

Featured Video

The singer captioned the Instagram post, “I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type.”

Fans connect Drake’s abs to his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar

Both in the comments and on X, formerly known as Twitter, folks jumped at the chance to mock Drake‘s allegedly faux body. They called it Temu chic or asked where the rest of the muscles went. One Instagram user wrote, “Ordered abs from temu n forgot to add shoulders n tri lol.”

Advertisement

“i’m crying that’s the fakest abs i’ve ever seen,” wrote @LORAFRIMANEE in response to Drake’s abs, racing up over 12K likes.

Meanwhile, many people joked, “Let your core fans stomach that and tell them where you got your abs from.” This is a reference to Kendrick Lamar‘s Euphoria track. They call back to the high-profile beef between the two rappers that has been going on since 2024.

“Let ya core audience stomach that…” https://t.co/Xcrkn4lg3B — DuffJuice (@DuffJuice30) June 29, 2025

Advertisement

“He think he playin mind games with people but he really just giving ammo to get cooked in barber shops across America 😭😭😭” wrote one person on the Instagram post.

Social media says Drake’s abs look sculpted or AI-generated, not gym-earned

Over on X, @hadmyback wrote, “his surgeon needs to be arrested man”

his surgeon needs to be arrested man https://t.co/qO25Gqkh95 — igor. (@hadmyback) June 29, 2025

Advertisement

“As a personal trainer I can say I’ve never seen anything like this, no man goes into the gym and say I’m only doing abs today, everyday… lol this man didn’t even try…” someone posted on X.

X user @20Kylies replied with a video of YouTuber streamer Druski wearing a muscle suit.

Another wrote, “Having all the money and access to build a state of the art gym, world class trainers, chefs, and nutritionist and still choosing to get poorly done lipo and etched on abs.. somebody’s favorite rapper has a BBL bellybutton. Not mine though be safe out here ❤️”

Advertisement

@the_simbalism tweeted, “there isn’t a more unserious person alive than a man with fake sculpted abs and no definition in any other muscle group.”

Despite the backlash, Drake hasn’t responded directly. Instead, he let the post stay live, seemingly unfazed, or possibly just waiting for the heat to die down.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.