FindSarah is trending after daughter of Twitch streamer Mikey Perk goes missing

A Twitch streamer is using social media to try to find his 17-year-old daughter who has been missing since June 25.

Mikey Perkins, who goes by the name MikeyPerk on social media, went public about his daughter Sarah’s disappearance on June 26. He says he was able to ascertain that she “snuck out to go to a hotel with over age people (20-21)” the night before and was last seen in the Franklin, Ohio area.

Final update for tonight



Sarah is still missing. Many Ohio police departments are looking for her



I'm exhausted, confused, angry, sad, lost and just want my daughter home



I apologize if I haven't been able to get back to everyone. Thank you for all the love and support! ❤️U pic.twitter.com/RC8f7nzY2f — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) June 27, 2021

“I keep thinking in my mind like, what have I done wrong?” he said in an emotional video. “What could I have done to prevent this? I don’t know, I just want her home. I want her safe.”

The hashtag #FINDSARAH has been used across social media platforms to spread the word of Sarah’s disappearance and seek out leads, although Perkins admits nothing has panned out so far.

He also shared a video directly for Sarah, in the hopes that she will see it and come home.

“If you’re out there, I want you to know that we just want you home. Everything can be worked out. Everything can be salvaged. We want to listen to you. We want to understand what’s going on. We love you,” he said. “Yes, we’re hurt, but we want to have you home.”

This message is for my daughter, Sarah.



Please come home. We want to listen to you. Understand what is wrong. We want you safe.



If you have her or know where she is. Please, bring her home. Please… pic.twitter.com/Y4ZaTc3YbG — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) June 28, 2021

While the streamer has received an outpouring of support from followers and strangers alike, he says he has also received a certain amount of backlash for posting about her disappearance on social media, as well as for continuing to stream on Twitch during this time—something he says he did to distract himself from his emotions after driving around nearby towns searching for her.

“I don’t care about the views. I don’t care about the follows,” he said. “I just want my fucking daughter back.”

☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆UPDATESarah is 17 years of age 5'2" 113lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of… Posted by Carlisle Police Department on Saturday, June 26, 2021

