‘Pray for these understaffed stores they hiring customers now’: TikToker claims Dunkin’ worker left her in charge of store

A TikToker is claiming that a Dunkin’ employee left her in charge of the store, located inside a Walmart, for 45 minutes.

Only, the TikToker doesn’t work for Dunkin’.

“Stuck at Walmart in a storm and the worker at Dunkin’ Donuts just came up to me and asked me to watch the store,” the TikToker, @kayli.cernan, captioned the video. “I’ve been alone telling people she will come back for 20 minutes.”

The TikToker then seemingly referenced the labor shortage impacting the food service industry, among others. “Y’all pray for these understaffed stores they hiring customers now,” she said.

@kayli.cernan I felt so bad for her she was so sweet how could i have said no. I will live here for u queen ♬ Kurxxed Emeraldz – Luci4

In the video, the TikToker can be seen sitting in an empty store as she chaotically pans the camera around the room. The video has racked up over 380,000 views since being posted on Wednesday.

In the comments section, @kayli.cernan said she ended up watching the store for 45 minutes.

One viewer suggested the worker needed someone to watch the store because she was on her lunch break. “BYE I didn’t even think of this possibility I hope she did tho (because) that is #girlboss,” @kayli.cernan wrote in response.

Another commenter pointed out that the Dunkin’ employee chose exactly the right person to watch the store. “The fact that she trusted you with that and you actually fulfilled that trust,” @xpinkfrost wrote.

Another commenter, who implied they are a server, jokingly said they were taking notes. “This was so smart I’m gonna start making my tables run their own food,” @gaslightitty wrote.

And at least one viewer said they dealt with a similar request while at Lowe’s.

“Bye my mom and I were at Lowe’s and the guy asked us to answer the phone for him,” @emilydubz wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dunkin’, and @kayli.cernan could not be reached for comment.

