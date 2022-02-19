‘It’s basically impossible to keep flies out of the case’: Viral TikTok shows bugs in Starbucks pastry display, sparking debate

A viral TikTok reveals flies in an apparent Starbucks pastry display, sparking a debate over how plausible it is to keep pastry displays bug-free.

TikTok user @hollywood.flix’s video highlighting bugs flying around Starbucks pastries got over 2.7 million views since it was posted Feb. 6. The video caused many commenters to discuss whether or not it is acceptable to have bugs crawling around display food that likely won’t be served.

“#starbucks ? i only know of starBugs [skull emoji] #bugs #flys,” the caption reads.

@hollywood.flix followed up in the comment section: “Some places will serve display items last so you never know. I’ve seen places serve donuts and cookies when bugs were on it. Customer safety 1st.”

The video doesn’t not show whether or not the display items are being sold to customers. According to one viral TikTok, Starbucks workers don’t typically sell the food in the cases, as they are for display purposes only. This also isn’t the first time Starbucks has come under fire for having bugs in their display case.

Even though they don’t sell the display pastries to customers, many viewers on this video were disgusted by the bugs flying around the food. This sparked a discussion over whether its reasonable to have a few bugs around display food.

Some commenters found it unsanitary to have insects in a general area that serves food, even if the food isn’t being served.

“Y’all just because they’re not served doesn’t make bugs being everywhere okay… more than likely they’re where the real food is too,” says @katiemichelle3420.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re served ?? There’s bugs in clearly visible food at a restaurant,” says @hauntedbagell.

Others thought fruit flies in display cases were unpreventable.

“I worked at a Starbucks it’s basically impossible to keep flies out of the case however your food is very safe lmao,” says @owothelemon.

“I think I can speak for all Starbucks workers, we’re trying our best to get rid of them, it’s a hard job,” says @quartzicle.

The Daily Dot reached out to @hollywood.flix and Starbucks for comment via TikTok message and email.

