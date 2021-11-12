‘Baristas have no power over it’: TikToker tries to put Starbucks workers on blast for bugs in food display case, sparking debate

A TikToker posted a video featuring a Starbucks display case with bugs crawling all over the food.

The video features a Starbucks food display filled with pastries. As the camera zooms in, viewers can see fruit flies buzzing around and on the food. The overlay text on the video, which was posted by @kthankq, reads: “I asked the baristas if they knew bugs were on the food. They said yes and didn’t care.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@kthankq/video/7029148836178251054?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

After 24 hours on TikTok, the video gained over 176,000 views and over 6,000 likes. The video also sparked a bit of debate, with many in the comments section defending the Starbucks employees. They noted that this was just the display case, reminding the creator that customers don’t actually get served that food.

“That food doesn’t get sold to the customers,” one commenter argued. “It’s better they’re in the display case and not flying around the bar.”

The creator of the video responded saying, “It’s a ‘display case’ customers are supposed to see it and want to buy the products, not get disgusted and question the sanitation of the store.”

Another person argued that “Most food places have fruit flies in their display cases. It happens. It’s not being served to people and baristas have no power over it.”

Many of the commenters say they are Starbucks employees. They allege that it’s common practice to take apart the display cases and sanitize them every night but that, somehow, the bugs keep coming back.

The Daily Dot reached out to both Starbucks and the creator regarding the video.

