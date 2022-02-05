‘Sell them as limited edition’: Starbucks store receives inside-out cups in viral TikTok

A TikToker’s video of inside-out Starbucks cups has garnered some viral attention. It has received 1.9 million views on the platform, where commenters are taking the opportunity to make jokes at the coffee chain’s expense.

The video of the defective cups, posted by @sereniteaboyyo, comes as the company is experiencing supply chain issues, such as breakfast sandwich availability and missing ingredients for other menu items like its famous Peach Green Tea Lemonade. According to The New York Times, a Starbucks representative said the coffee chain was experiencing “temporary supply shortages” of some of its items last year.

“[A Starbucks spokeswoman] said the shortages varied by location, with some stores experiencing ‘outages of various items at the same time,'” the Times article states. “She added that the company was working with its vendors to restock the items as soon as possible, and that the supply-chain issues had not affected prices.”

As noted by the Times, as well as in previous coverage by The Daily Dot, Starbucks employees and customers alike have taken to social media to share that they are out of various items in large numbers, straining their ability to provide the same service people might expect.

Some commenters immediately jumped to making jokes about the inverted nature of the cups, writing, “we are the coffee now.”

Another commenter wrote that customers would “get in the cup and the coffee drinks us.”

A few noted how the misprint rendered cups unusable, as one commenter wrote that customers would risk “drinking ink” with these inverted cups.

Others suggested the Starbucks employee take the cups home to resell as a novelty, alluding to the coffee chain’s many fans of its merch.

“Sell them as limited edition, make some real Starbucks,” one commenter wrote. The TikToker wrote back that she will “plan on it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sereniteaboyyo via TikTok DM, as well as through a comment on the video, and to Starbucks directly regarding the printing error.

