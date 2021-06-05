@torivile, minute maid lemonade in a smart and final bag, torani syrup in a smart and final bag

@torivile/TikTok

‘We ain’t even Starbucks no more’: Starbucks worker reveals store-bought lemonade, syrups in TikTok amid supply shortage

'and I thought my store had it bad..'

Cecilia Lenzen 

Cecilia Lenzen

Internet Culture

Published Jun 5, 2021   Updated Jun 5, 2021, 4:02 pm CDT

A viral TikTok video shows that at least one Starbucks location is using store-bought lemonade and syrups amid supply problems. 

Featured Video Hide

TikTok user @torivile, who appears to be a Starbucks employee, posted the video which now has over 230,000 likes. The video showed multiple bags filled with Minute Maid lemonade and Torani syrup. 

Advertisement Hide

The caption read: “we aint even Starbucks no more.”

@torivile

ice in the toddy bc no ice bucket / store bought lemonade and syrups?¿ #starbucks #fyp

♬ original sound – Ok

One TikTok user commented, “and I thought my store had it bad..” while another was quick to reassure that “This is normal when shipments don’t come in or you don’t order enough product sometimes this is why your drink could taste a bit different.” 

Starbucks has been facing a shortage of fan-favorite drinks like the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher as the coffee chain experiences nationwide supply issues.

Advertisement Hide

For weeks, Starbucks customers have reported via social media not being able to order drinks like a Frappuccino, Peach Green Tea Lemonade, Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink, and drinks using oat milk. Others claim their local Starbucks are also out of various syrups, which makes many drinks unavailable.

Advertisement Hide

On Saturday, Starbucks tweeted, “We are experiencing temporary outages and apologize if we don’t have your favorites in stock right now. We look forward to having items back on the menu again in the future.” 

Starbucks responded to an upset customer, sharing: “the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink will be temporarily unavailable as we work to restock some of your other favorite beverages.”

Advertisement Hide

Luckily for many concerned customers, Starbucks has no plans to discontinue the popular Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher. The company is simply waiting for supplies.

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks for comment.

Advertisement Hide

More on TikTok

Everything you need to know to get started on TikTok
The revealing nature of big forehead TikTok
That One Sound: The ‘weee’ audio that’s all over TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 5, 2021, 3:36 pm CDT

Cecilia Lenzen

Cecilia Lenzen is a freelance reporter for The Daily Dot. She is a journalism student at the University of Texas at Arlington and former editor in chief of the student newspaper The Shorthorn.

Cecilia Lenzen