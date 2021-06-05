‘We ain’t even Starbucks no more’: Starbucks worker reveals store-bought lemonade, syrups in TikTok amid supply shortage

A viral TikTok video shows that at least one Starbucks location is using store-bought lemonade and syrups amid supply problems.

TikTok user @torivile, who appears to be a Starbucks employee, posted the video which now has over 230,000 likes. The video showed multiple bags filled with Minute Maid lemonade and Torani syrup.

The caption read: “we aint even Starbucks no more.”

One TikTok user commented, “and I thought my store had it bad..” while another was quick to reassure that “This is normal when shipments don’t come in or you don’t order enough product sometimes this is why your drink could taste a bit different.”

Starbucks has been facing a shortage of fan-favorite drinks like the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher as the coffee chain experiences nationwide supply issues.

For weeks, Starbucks customers have reported via social media not being able to order drinks like a Frappuccino, Peach Green Tea Lemonade, Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink, and drinks using oat milk. Others claim their local Starbucks are also out of various syrups, which makes many drinks unavailable.

@Starbucks why are yall ALWAYS out of the very berry hibiscus — yailine (@yailxne) June 4, 2021

@Starbucks why did you discontinue guava and peach?!?!?! — dom. (@novaaa_cane) June 4, 2021

On Saturday, Starbucks tweeted, “We are experiencing temporary outages and apologize if we don’t have your favorites in stock right now. We look forward to having items back on the menu again in the future.”

We are experiencing temporary outages and apologize if we don’t have your favorites in stock right now. We look forward to having items back on the menu again in the future. Thank you for your patience! — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 5, 2021

Starbucks responded to an upset customer, sharing: “the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink will be temporarily unavailable as we work to restock some of your other favorite beverages.”

Hi, Kelly. The Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink will be temporarily unavailable as we work to restock some of your other favorite beverages. Thank you for your patience! — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 5, 2021

Luckily for many concerned customers, Starbucks has no plans to discontinue the popular Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher. The company is simply waiting for supplies.

Don't worry, Holly! It's on our core menu. 🙂 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 3, 2021

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks for comment.