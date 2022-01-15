‘When your store only gets 6 bacon gouda for the day’: Starbucks employee reveals sandwich shortage in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a Starbucks location only received a total of six bacon gouda breakfast sandwiches for the day amid a shortage. The video has garnered 2.8 million views.

The video posted by Jess (@jessicarodriguez7033) shows an employee placing a sold out banner across the item so that customers won’t order it. One commenter notes that it is “easier to have zero than to have six,” because of the unpredictability of orders.

The last frame of the video shows one of the store’s employees eating one of the sandwiches in the back for lunch. Commenters on the video wrote that store employees deserved at least that much.

“Honestly the baristas deserve to hide those away,” one commenter wrote. “They were gonna run out in 15 minutes anyway and get screamed at might as well eat one for lunch.”

Other commenters shared their similar experiences dealing with low stock on items at work.

“No because I remember one morning we only had two bacon goudas so I ate one and used the other for the display,” one commenter wrote.

A follow-up video shows Jess went to Chick-Fil-A for lunch the next day because there weren’t enough sandwiches at work due to the shortage.

In June 2021, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said the company was experiencing widespread shortages of breakfast sandwiches and other menu items due to rising cost and supply chain difficulties. While this statement was made just over six months ago, it appears the supply chain challenges are still plaguing the company.

The Daily Dot reached out to @jessicarodriguez7033 via TikTok DM and to Starbucks directly regarding supply chain issues.

