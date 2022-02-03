‘As a former dishwasher, please keep doing all that’: TikToker shuts down server’s video on what ‘helpful’ customers are doing wrong, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok video, a former dishwasher shuts down a server who claimed that customers shouldn’t stack their dishes after eating.

The server’s TikTok shows her unstacking three condiment cups with sauce all over them. “I know you think you’re helping when you do this, but, please, fucking stop doing this,” she says.

However, user @livewire0163 says customers should continue to stack their dishes after eating.

“As a former dishwasher, please keep doing all that,” he says.

The ex-dishwasher even made a follow-up video to explain to viewers why it’s helpful to stack the dishes.

“Keep stacking them. It’s that simple. I’ll put it into perspective. When you leave a restaurant, whatever server you have or whatever busser is coming to clear off that table is just going to stack the dishes anyway,” he says.

HIs TikTok received over 4.2 million views, with several users echoing his statement in the comments.

“Uh, as a former SERVER, please keep doing this,” one user said.

“As a server keep doing this it’s easy for us to grab,” another said.

Others speculated as to why the other TikToker wouldn’t want customers to stack their dishes.

“Is it because waitresses prep these and will reuse them if they appear to be unused to save time?” one user asked.

“ok hear me out. I heard that the place didn’t like it because they didn’t wash them before reusing,” another claimed.

